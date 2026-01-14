Dogecoin Founder Stuns With Sarcastic Crypto ATH Message

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, who co-created the legendary meme coin DOGE with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has addressed the community with yet another sarcastic crypto tweet. This time, he spoke about the likelihood of new price all-time highs in the near future.

Overall, however, the Dogecoin cofounder stated that things are going well for crypto.

"Man, crypto is doing good and all," but...

In his tweet, Billy Markus hinted that while the crypto market is seemingly doing pretty well, he hardly expects Bitcoin or Ethereum to reach a new all-time high anytime soon. It should be noted here that, according to his earlier tweets, Markus has respect only for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and a couple of other altcoins.

“Man crypto is doing good and all, but also wake me up when ATHs are being broken,” Markus told his 2.2 million followers on X.

man crypto is doing good and all but also wake me up when ATHs are being broken — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 13, 2026

Despite his respect for top crypto coins and his participation in the making of the iconic meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, Markus does not believe in crypto trading, likening it to gambling or even to a mental disease. It is the same attitude he has toward NFTs and those who like to collect/trade non-fungible tokens.

The last time the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, made it to a new all-time high was Oct. 6, when BTC hit $126,198. It is currently changing hands almost 25% below that level, trading at around $95,000 per coin. Due to recent geopolitical U.S. actions, the price crashed, but over the past few days, it has gone up from $90,000 after the U.S. Department of Justice confronted the Fed Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, with an investigation.

Markus pities Zoomers over AI's aggressive implementation

In another recent tweet, Markus shared his take in his traditional sarcastic manner, speaking about the world the Zoomer generation is facing at the moment. In particular, the Dogecoin founder mentioned the intensive implementation of artificial intelligence on the job market.

Markus shared three main points that are causing difficulties for Zoomers these days: “life of a 2000-born.” Then comes “pandemic at the age of enjoyment.” Finally, he mentioned the blooming market of artificial intelligence and many employers taking advantage of AI to cut down their operational expenses: “AI implementation at the age of employment.” Markus published a meme to illustrate what he thinks Zoomers feel about these three factors.