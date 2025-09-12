Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross With 24% Price Surge: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin recently confirmed a golden cross on its four-hour chart, which happens when the short-term moving average crosses over the long-term MA.

Advertisement

The golden cross has coincided with a price increase for Dogecoin, as it is up 24% on a weekly basis.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin has risen 5.75% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2639 by press time.

The emergence of a golden cross invalidated a death cross, which appeared on the four-hour chart at the close of August, following which Dogecoin's price saw a period of lackluster trading.

Advertisement

Dogecoin's price has risen since the start of this week, when the likelihood of a Dogecoin ETF in the U.S. began to emerge.

Taken from Sept. 6, Dogecoin will mark five out of six days in green if today closes in green.

Dogecoin news

Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE), the first spot DOGE exchange-traded fund, was set to launch on Thursday. However, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas announced a shift in date to today, Friday.

Late Thursday, Balchunas stated in an X post that DOJE has been further delayed and might launch sometime next week, hinting at a Thursday launch. Earlier this month, the DOJE ETF won approval under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a framework typically used for mutual funds and diversified ETFs.

CleanCore Solutions, a maker of aqueous ozone cleaning systems, has reached the midway point of its one billion Dogecoin treasury target.

Cleancore revealed on Thursday that it has now crossed over 500 million Dogecoin, which follows a previously announced purchase of 285.42 million DOGE. The company had previously stated that it intends to buy a total of one billion Dogecoin within the next 30 days.