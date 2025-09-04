Advertisement
    Dogecoin Crucial Signal Emerges on Key Indicator Amid Market Drop

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 14:06
    Dogecoin price closely watched as key signal appears
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin has flashed a crucial signal as the broader crypto market saw slight selling pressure in the early Thursday session, with the majority of crypto assets seeing slight losses.

    A total of $214 million has been liquidated across the crypto market in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data, the majority of which were long liquidations.

    As traders await what comes next in the market, Ali, a crypto analyst, highlights that a key indicator, the TD (Tom Demark) Sequential, has flashed a signal for contrarian traders.

    The TD Sequential is a counter-trend indicator that hints at trend exhaustion and potential price reversals.

    According to Ali, while this key indicator nailed the top for Dogecoin's price, it is now flashing green for the dog coin, hinting at an impending price reversal.

    At the time of writing, DOGE was up 0.2% in the last 24 hours to $0.216 following a two-day rise from Sept. 2.

    Dogecoin positive expectations linger

    Positive expectations remain on Dogecoin spot ETFs, with approval odds placed at 90%. Voicing this expectation, REX Shares predicts that the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, DOJE, is imminent. Investors will gain exposure to the performance of Dogecoin through the DOJE ETF.

    This week, House of Doge, the commercial arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced its partnership with CleanCore Solutions to establish a $175 million Dogecoin treasury. This is the first and only to be sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation, with Elon Musk's personal lawyer Alex Spiro serving as the chairman of the Board of Directors.

    As various Dogecoin ETF filings, including that of Grayscale, are currently under review with the SEC, Grayscale issued a tweet on its Dogecoin Trust, an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) without buying, storing or safekeeping DOGE directly.

