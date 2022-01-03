Original U.Today article

DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for January 3

Price Predictions
Mon, 01/03/2022 - 18:13
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great is the potential of DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI?
The week has begun in a neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market as some coins are in the red zone, while others are in green.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 1.15% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE is trading in a channel between the support at $0.1310 and the resistance at $0.2204. The trading volume remains low, which means that traders have not accumulated enough energy for a further sharp move.

In this case, continued sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1713 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB is almost unchanged since yesterday. It has only grown by 0.12%.

The volatility of SHIB is at its lowest levels against the falling trading volume. Currently, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the rate is far away from its support and resistance areas.

If the bears' pressure continues, the price may test the zone of the most liquidity around $0.000028 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003392 at press time.

FLOKI/USD

FLOKI is the biggest gainer from the list today with a price change of +4.73%.

FLOKI made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.000115. If bulls cannot break this level and fix above it, bears will control the situation on the market. If they keep the pressure, there is a possibility of seeing a retest of the support at $0.00009675 soon.

FLOKI is trading at $0.00010786 at press time.

