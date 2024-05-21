Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 21

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can upward move of XRP last?
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 15:29
    XRP Price Prediction for May 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The correction on the market might have ended as the rates of most coins are blasting, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone up by 5.65% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance level. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a rollback to the $0.5350-$0.54 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price keeps rising after yesterday's bullish closure. However, the rate of XRP needs more time to accumuate energy for an ongoing rise.

    Related
    Mon, 05/20/2024 - 13:18
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 20
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.53-$0.55 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers need to hold the gained initiative until the end of the week. If they manage to do that and the bar closes near $0.55, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $0.5714 soon.

    XRP is trading at $0.5414 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Peter Schiff Explains Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Worried
    2024/05/21 15:24
    Peter Schiff Explains Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Worried
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image RippleX Releases Funds to Developers: Details
    2024/05/21 15:24
    RippleX Releases Funds to Developers: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $71,000
    2024/05/21 15:24
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $71,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, and Ammocrypt are Hosting 800+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus
    The largest MAC conference in Eastern Europe is back! 2500+ participants, 100+ companies at the exhibition, 30 reports, and a legendary Afterparty.
    25th Edition Manufacturing IT Summit: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Technology
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for May 21
    Peter Schiff Explains Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Worried
    RippleX Releases Funds to Developers: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD