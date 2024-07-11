DOGE Price Prediction for July 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins from the top 10 list are bouncing off, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 0.36% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has broken the local resistance level of $0.1089. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the daily candle closes far from it, the upward move may continue to the $0.11150 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of the meme coin has broken the interim level of $0.1095.

If the bar closes above it and with no long wick, growth may lead to the test of the $0.1140 zone until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A less bullish picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The rate of DOGE is trading within the previous candle. Buyers may start thinking about a possible reversal, but only if they return the price above the $0.12 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.1109 at press time.