Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for July 11

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of DOGE ready for local rise?
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 15:18
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Some coins from the top 10 list are bouncing off, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has increased by 0.36% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has broken the local resistance level of $0.1089. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the daily candle closes far from it, the upward move may continue to the $0.11150 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of the meme coin has broken the interim level of $0.1095. 

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for July 10
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 15:18
    XRP Price Prediction for July 10
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the bar closes above it and with no long wick, growth may lead to the test of the $0.1140 zone until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less bullish picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The rate of DOGE is trading within the previous candle. Buyers may start thinking about a possible reversal, but only if they return the price above the $0.12 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1109 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image MicroStrategy Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split
    Jul 11, 2024 - 15:12
    MicroStrategy Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Major Shiba Inu Update Teased by SHIB Team Member: Details
    Jul 11, 2024 - 15:12
    Major Shiba Inu Update Teased by SHIB Team Member: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin's (BTC) Scary Drop Might Be 'Weeks Away,' This Signal Says
    Jul 11, 2024 - 15:12
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Scary Drop Might Be 'Weeks Away,' This Signal Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Token (WXT) Debuts with a Stellar 18% Growth
    Zero Hash Integrates Sui Blockchain Accessibility
    $PONZIO Achieves Unprecedented Success in Memecoin Space with its Innovative Debase Mechanics
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for July 11
    MicroStrategy Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split
    Major Shiba Inu Update Teased by SHIB Team Member: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD