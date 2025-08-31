Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 31

    DOGE Price Prediction for August 31

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 12:04
    Can decline of DOGE continue to $0.20 zone?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins from the top 10 list are rising today, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has gone up by 0.48% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.58%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is on the way to the local support of $0.2159.

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, traders may see a level breakout followed by a further correction to the $0.2150 mark.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. In this regard, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.2074. If the daily candle closes below that mark, there is a chance of a test of the $0.20 range soon.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less clear. The price of DOGE is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.1884 and the resistance of $0.2867. As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2173 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
