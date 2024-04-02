Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 2

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of DOGE found local bottom so far?
    Tue, 2/04/2024 - 14:00
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The decline continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarkeCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is the biggest loser today out of the top 10 coins, falling by more than 10%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have found a local support level at $0.18. However, one should wait until the daily bar closes. 

    If the price remains in the same place, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.1750 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the larger time frame, the rate of DOGE keeps falling after yesterday's bearish closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $0.16-$0.17 area within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart against BTC, one should focus on the nearest level of 0.00000282. If its false breakout happens, one can expect a local rise to the 0.00000290 mark.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1840 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

