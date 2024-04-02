DOGE Price Prediction for April 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The decline continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarkeCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest loser today out of the top 10 coins, falling by more than 10%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have found a local support level at $0.18. However, one should wait until the daily bar closes.

If the price remains in the same place, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.1750 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the larger time frame, the rate of DOGE keeps falling after yesterday's bearish closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $0.16-$0.17 area within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart against BTC, one should focus on the nearest level of 0.00000282. If its false breakout happens, one can expect a local rise to the 0.00000290 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.1840 at press time.