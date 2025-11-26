Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for November 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 19:13
    Should traders expect DOGE to drop below $0.15?.
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The middle of the week is mainly controlled by bulls, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.68% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.1486 and the resistance of $0.1535. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/25/2025 - 15:31
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.1539. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, traders may witness a test of the $0.1450 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, an ongoing decline remains the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1504 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:11
    XRP ETFs Deliver Bigger Two-Day Result Than Entire Previous Week
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:08
    Dogecoin Goes Wild in 5,590% Activity Surge as Price Hits Critical Low
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain’s Stage 30 Presale Advances as 250% Black Friday Bonus Draws Strong Activity
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:13
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 26
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:11
    XRP ETFs Deliver Bigger Two-Day Result Than Entire Previous Week
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:08
    Dogecoin Goes Wild in 5,590% Activity Surge as Price Hits Critical Low
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD