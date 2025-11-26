DOGE Price Analysis for November 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The middle of the week is mainly controlled by bulls, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.68% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.1486 and the resistance of $0.1535.

As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.1539. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, traders may witness a test of the $0.1450 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, an ongoing decline remains the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1504 at press time.