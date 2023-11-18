Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for November 18

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect end of DOGE's correction?
Sat, 11/18/2023 - 18:31
DOGE Price Analysis for November 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are not giving up so easily, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.57% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local support level of $0.08045. If the price does not get above it, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.078 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the daily bar in terms of yesterday's low. If that happens, the correction may continue to the next support area at $0.075.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.08380. If the bar closes far from it, there is a high chance of a further drop to the $0.070-$0.075 range by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.08036 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

