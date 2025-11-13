DOGE Price Analysis for November 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains under bears' pressure, according to CoinStats.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 2.08% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.1770. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark or above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.18 area.

On the longer time frame, the picture is less positive for bulls. At the moment, the rate of DOGE is far from the closest level of $0.1883.

However, if it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.20 zone.

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. As the price of the meme coin is far from key levels, ongoing sideways trading is the most likely scenario for the rest of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1758 at press time.