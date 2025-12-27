Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Drops Urgent Security Warning to Users on Critical Risk as 2025 Ends

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 15:25
    The Shiba Inu community has been warned of a crucial wallet risk as 2025 wraps up.
    Cover image via U.Today

    The Shiba Inu community has been issued a crucial alert following Trust Wallet's security breach that saw $7 million in losses.

    Multi-chain self-custody wallet Trust Wallet recently confirmed a security incident affecting a specific version of its web browser extension.

    In this light, Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the community, Susbarium Shibarium Trustwatch, issues an alert to the Shiba Inu community, warning of this critical risk.

    Susbarium warns the Shiba Inu community about Trust Wallet extension v2.68, which has a security issue. Users utilizing this particular Trust Wallet extension are urged to disable it immediately and update to v2.69 from the official Chrome Web Store. However, mobile-only users and all other browser extension versions remain unimpacted.

    The alert follows an earlier warning issued by Susbarium this December about scammers impersonating tech leads, mods and admins on Discord and Telegram, sending fake "wallet bug" warnings to trick users into connecting to malicious sites.

    Important notice issued

    Binance co-founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao confirmed $7 million losses as a result of the recent Trust Wallet hack. Trust Wallet likewise confirmed this figure, adding that it will ensure all affected users are refunded.

    In its recent update, Trust Wallet stated it was actively finalizing the process to refund the impacted users. It further said it will be in close contact with the victims on any progress and updates.

    In this light, Trust Wallet urges its users never to interact with any messages that do not come from its official channels.

    The wallet provider also issued an important notice to the crypto community, saying it has observed an increase in scams via Telegram ads, fake "compensation" forms, impersonated support accounts and DMs. It warns users to always verify links, never share their recovery phrase and use official Trust Wallet channels only.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Changpeng Zhao
