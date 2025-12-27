Advertisement
    Trust Wallet Hack Victim? Here Is Your Compensation 101

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 14:40
    Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen has announced a manual on how to claim compensation post-hack.
    Trust Wallet Hack Victim? Here Is Your Compensation 101
    Eowyn Chen, the CEO of Trust Wallet, a Binance ecosystem self-custody crypto wallet that had its Google Chrome extension compromised yesterday, shares the first details of its reimbursement road map. Meanwhile, it is still unknown how the attackers managed to inject malicious code into the plugin release.

    Trust Wallet started reimbursement program, CEO Eowyn Chen says

    All Trust Wallet users who lost their funds as a result of the Dec. 24-26 Google Chrome extension hack can claim a refund via a purpose-made domain. Such a statement was posted by Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen on her X account.

    As per the statement, affected users should only apply for the compensation via the official dashboard. The procedure will be conducted with the minimum volume of details to fill.

    Users interested in reimbursement should specify their email addresses, compromised wallet addresses, the hacker's addresses and wallet-draining transaction hashes.

    In the description field of the request, users should share the current reimbursement sum and the address of the new wallet for compensation. Chen recommended to create a new wallet specially for the reimbursement procedure.

    $7 million Trust Wallet hack: What we know so far

    Also, data about the residence of victims is collected for further criminal proceedings against the malefactors.

    The Trust Wallet team stresses that users should stay aware about potential impersonation scams with fake compensation programs. The legitimate initiative does not ask for passwords, personal data and seed phrases.

    As covered by U.Today previously, attackers injected malicious JavaScript code into the v2.68 release of the Google Chrome plugin of Trust Wallet. All users who logged in between the release (Dec. 24) and the attack's discovery (Dec. 26) have had their seed phrases intercepted by thieves.

    It is highly likely that the attack became possible due to a leak of API keys involved in the process of publishing Trust Wallet upgrades in Google Chrome's plugin marketplace.

