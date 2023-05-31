BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for May 31

Most of the coins are back in the red zone, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.13% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to fall after a failed attempt to fix above the $28,000 zone. At the moment, buyers are fighting to keep the price above $27,000. If they fail to do that, the drop may continue to the support at $25,800.
Bitcoin is trading at $26,955 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is less of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.88%.
Image by TradingView
Despite today's decline, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is far from the key levels, which means that sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the next days. However, if the bar closure happens below the $1,800 mark, nothing can stop bears on the way to the $1,700 area.
Ethereum is trading at $1,859 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is today's exception to the rule, rising by almost 3%.
Image by TradingView
The rate of XRP is neither bullish nor bearish today as the altcoin has not accumulated enough power for a further sharp move. Currently, one should pay attention to the $0.4854 level. Until the rate is above that mark, buyers are supposed to be more powerful than sellers.
XRP is trading at $0.5090 at press time.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 1.83% since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
The price of BNB is falling after a false breakout of the resistance level at $316.7. If today's candle closes with no long wicks and near the vital mark of $300, the decline is likely to continue to the $290 zone shortly.
BNB is trading at $305.7 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has followed the drop of BNB, declining by 0.79%.
Image by TradingView
Bears have seized the initiative on the daily time frame after buyers failed to fix above the $0.38 zone. If the situation does not change, traders can see the price of ADA in the range of $0.36-$0.3650 soon.
ADA is trading at $0.3728 at press time.