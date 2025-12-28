Another 'XRP Killer' Suddenly Takes Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Major Crypto Top

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Canton (CC) token just did the funniest thing in a major crypto market top. One day you look and the Shiba Inu coin is still chilling in the big leagues off pure community belief gravity, next day an “XRP killer” style project you barely hear retail talk about is sitting above the established meme coin.

According to CoinMarketCap, Canton (CC) is now ranked 25 with a market cap of $4.6 billion, while SHIB slips to 26 at $4.34 billion. CC is listed at $0.1254, and it is the one wearing the green badge loudest, +14.05% over 24 hours and +17.04% over the week. SHIB is up too, but it reads like polite weekend green, around $0.000007373 with +2.21% on the day and +2.25% on the week.

The reason this all matters is the label attached to CC. Canton gets sold as the institution-friendly RWA lane, the one that supposedly comes for XRP’s long-held narrative, and that tag alone is enough to turn a ranking swap into a new narrative.

Cardano creator is not pleased with new XRP rival

This week, Cardano's Charles Hoskinson treated that whole Canton pitch like a rival product, not a neutral curiosity. The core point was brutal as he said that legacy finance is teaming up with Canton to chase real-world assets, while ecosystems like XRP and Midnight are already operating at a scale he called "100x beyond their ambitions," and the RWA prize is a $10 trillion arena where half-built strategy dies fast.

Fast forward to the weekly closing and the CC token is above SHIB. If Canton keeps printing these leaderboard wins while holding the institutional angle, the “XRP killer” label will stick long enough to force serious comparisons, not just memes.