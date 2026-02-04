DOGE Price Analysis for February 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly falling in the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 1.81% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is breaking the local support at $0.1055. If the daily bar closes below that mark, traders may see a test of the $0.1020-$0.1030 range by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer tieme frame, the price of DOGE is coming back to the support level at $0.1010. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.090-$0.095 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $0.095 level.

If the bar closes far from it, one can expect a bounce off to the $0.11-$0.12 area. Such a scenario is relevant for the rest of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1040 at press time.