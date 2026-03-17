Shiba Inu One Step Away From Crossing 81 Trillion Threshold

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With exchange reserves getting closer to the 81 trillion token threshold Shiba Inu is currently on the verge of a significant on-chain milestone. The asset price movement also shows that the market is still having difficulty establishing a steady recovery following months of ongoing downward pressure.

Shiba Inu back at starting point

SHIB has been stuck in a distinctly bearish structure, with lower highs and lower lows, for a number of months. Important moving averages — especially the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), which continues to function as a potent technical ceiling — have stopped every attempt to regain momentum.

Recent price activity indicates that SHIB is making a modest attempt to recover from local lows, creating a short-term ascending structure that raised the token marginally. The overall trend is still weak in spite of this attempt at recovery. SHIB continues to trade below the downward-sloping 50, 100 and 200 EMAs. Any short-term bounce is likely to encounter strong resistance as it gets closer to these levels, as this alignment usually indicates persistent bearish momentum.

Reserves coming back

The current market dynamics are further complicated by on-chain data, even though the technical picture is still precarious. The total number of SHIB tokens held on the trading platforms or exchange reserves is currently getting close to the 81 trillion mark. The amount of SHIB being returned to exchanges has been steadily increasing, as evidenced by the most recent data, which shows reserves rising toward about 80.9 trillion tokens.

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Growing exchange reserves frequently signify increasing sell-side liquidity, which makes this development noteworthy. Large token movements on exchanges typically indicate that holders are getting ready to sell or realign their holdings. This kind of movement frequently comes before higher volatility or fresh downward pressure on the price.

Exchange netflow data, on the other hand, reveals variations in inflows and outflows, indicating that market players are actively repositioning instead of making a firm long-term commitment. This uncertainty is consistent with the current price structure, which shows that SHIB is not in a confirmed uptrend but rather is still in a precarious recovery phase.

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The most important lesson for investors is that SHIB's short-term recovery is happening in tandem with growing exchange reserves, which calls for caution. The increasing supply on exchanges may raise the likelihood of more selling pressure in the near future unless the token can recover significant resistance levels and buck the general trend.