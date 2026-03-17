AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Takes Top 4th Spot Away From BNB As Market Rebounds

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 11:59
    Ripple-affiliated XRP once again becomes the top 4th cryptocurrency, flipping BNB.
    Advertisement
    XRP Takes Top 4th Spot Away From BNB As Market Rebounds
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    As the crypto market has rebounded into the green zone, following Bitcoin’s recent rise, XRP has surpassed the Binance Coin (BNB) in terms of market capitalization value. Now, the Ripple-affiliated crypto sits in the 4th spot, with only USDT, ETH, and BTC ahead of it.

    This flip took place as XRP reached a new significant milestone relating to the number of active wallets.

    XRP replaces BNB as top 4 crypto

    XRP has flipped Binance Coin, now sitting ahead of it with a market capitalization value of $92 billion. However, the difference with BNB is just around $1 billion in total. Still, XRP has got ahead of BNB, SOL, USDC, DOGE, TRON, and HYPE.

    HOT Stories
    Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin to Hit $750,000 Crypto Market Review: XRP Ready to Run to $1.70, Ethereum (ETH) Enters Bullish Mode, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally in Bull Market?
    Article image
    XRP flips BNB. Source: CoinMarketCap

    The community believes that XRP has prevailed over BNB thanks to the recent regulatory tailwinds, including the win in the court against the SEC and the launch of XRP-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

    Advertisement

    Besides, as reported by on-chain data aggregator Santiment, XRP has reached an important milestone. For the first time in its 13-year history, it has surpassed 7.7 million holders (non-empty wallets, plus the use of the XRP ledger keeps growing, the report says.

    Besides, Monday marked a 5-week high of 46,767 active wallets as XRP surged 14% within two days and broke through the $1.60 resistance.

    However, at the time of writing this article, XRP is changing hands at $1.51 per coin. The decline overnight has constituted 5.7%.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/16/2026 - 14:18
    XRP Sees 151% Spike in ETF Outflows: Time to Worry?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    XRP ETFs face massive outflows

    According to data provided by CoinShares, XRP-based investment products have been hit with enormous withdrawals over the past week, minus $76.1 million. Since the start of the month, the outflows have comprised $133 million. As for BTC and ETH products, over the past week, institutional investors have put in $794.3 and $315.3 million, respectively.

    Among the likely reasons lying behind these outflows is the current lack of stability in the geopolitical field in the Middle East. Institutional investors are seeking safe haven and are pouring money into gold, oil, and Bitcoin, taking it out of XRP.

    Then, there is profit-taking after the recent XRP price surges and the prolonged crypto rally in general. However, these outflows are happening despite big XRP price increase and the rise of XRP holders, which indicates that the XRP ledger and the coin are being strongly supported by private investors, while institutional ones are taking a step back at the moment.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF #Binance Coin News #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 10:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Edges Closer to First-Ever US ETF as $1.8 Trillion T. Rowe Price Progresses With New Filing
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 9:41
    Dogecoin Founder Wonders If Crypto Is Back
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ocean Network launches beta for affordable P2P GPU orchestration
    TEAMZ Summit 2026 Unveils Agenda for International Conference​ Where Japanese Culture Meets Web3 and AI
    Toobit Rewards Daily Copy Trading with $150K March Copy Trading Challenge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 11:59
    XRP Takes Top 4th Spot Away From BNB As Market Rebounds
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 10:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Edges Closer to First-Ever US ETF as $1.8 Trillion T. Rowe Price Progresses With New Filing
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 9:41
    Dogecoin Founder Wonders If Crypto Is Back
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all