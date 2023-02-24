Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for February 24

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can DOGE get bull run back?
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
Bears are not ready to give up the initiative so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has dropped by 0.47% over the past 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Despite today's drop, the price of DOGE is about to break the local support at $0.08317. If that happens, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.082 area by the end of the day or tomorrow.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily chart as the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the $0.085 mark. If buyers lose the $0.08 mark, there is a chance to see the test of the support level at $0.07878 shortly.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the weekly time frame, DOGE is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is located far from key levels.

However, if the rate remains below the $0.09 mark for a long time, traders may see a further downward move to the support at $0.06997 by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.0830 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

