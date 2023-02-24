DOGE Price Analysis for February 24

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are not ready to give up the initiative so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has dropped by 0.47% over the past 24 hours.

Despite today's drop, the price of DOGE is about to break the local support at $0.08317. If that happens, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.082 area by the end of the day or tomorrow.

A similar picture can be seen on the daily chart as the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the $0.085 mark. If buyers lose the $0.08 mark, there is a chance to see the test of the support level at $0.07878 shortly.

On the weekly time frame, DOGE is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is located far from key levels.

However, if the rate remains below the $0.09 mark for a long time, traders may see a further downward move to the support at $0.06997 by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.0830 at press time.