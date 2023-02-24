DOGE Price Analysis for February 24

Bears are not ready to give up the initiative so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has dropped by 0.47% over the past 24 hours.
Despite today's drop, the price of DOGE is about to break the local support at $0.08317. If that happens, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.082 area by the end of the day or tomorrow.
A similar picture can be seen on the daily chart as the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the $0.085 mark. If buyers lose the $0.08 mark, there is a chance to see the test of the support level at $0.07878 shortly.
On the weekly time frame, DOGE is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is located far from key levels.
However, if the rate remains below the $0.09 mark for a long time, traders may see a further downward move to the support at $0.06997 by the end of the month.
DOGE is trading at $0.0830 at press time.