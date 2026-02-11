AdvertisementAdvert.
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for February 11

By Denys Serhiichuk
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 14:57
Has the rate of DOGE accumulated enough strength for a drop to the $0.080 zone?
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market does not seem ready to rise from its current levels, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 3.37% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the local support at $0.08940. If the bounce off does not happen until the end of the day, traders may witness a breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.089 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. The volume remains low, which means buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative. 

All in all, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the support level at $0.08675 shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is breaking the $0.095 support. If the weekly bar fixes below that mark, the decline may continue to the $0.080 zone for the rest of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.09040 at press time.

