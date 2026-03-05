AdvertisementAdvert.
    Cardano Now Accepted as Payment in SPAR Stores in Switzerland

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 15:27
    Cardano Foundation expands ADA as payment option at SPAR in Switzerland.
    Cardano Now Accepted as Payment in SPAR Stores in Switzerland
    Google

    The Cardano Foundation has inked a crucial partnership with DFX, a fintech firm in Switzerland, to expand the use cases for ADA. According to the announcement, Cardano has now been integrated into the DFX platform for use as payment.

    SPAR supermarkets and Cardano leverage

    A major highlight of the partnership is that the 137 SPAR Supermarkets in Switzerland can now accept Cardano as payment for goods. This utility comes as a part of Open Crypto Pay, and direct ADA-in-wallets-to-check-out options are now available.

    Members of the Cardano ecosystem have been calling for an expansion of the use cases of Cardano. This demand resulted in limited actionable moves as internal crises rocked the Cardano ecosystem for a while.

    However, since the founding entities have been unified in what is now called the Pentad, important collaborations have been inked. A few weeks ago, the USDC stablecoin went live on Cardano, setting a new benchmark for the ecosystem’s liquidity push.

    This latest Cardano payments push in Switzerland will benefit users and SPAR stores nationwide. The lower cost will benefit users as much as the faster settlement time will offer ease to the business.

    Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard said that with this integration, the blockchain has "moved beyond the experimental phase into genuine financial transformation."

    Cardano and market competition

    Among the major layer-1 blockchains aiming to displace Ethereum, Cardano is rated among the most decentralized, with community governance. 

    Despite this, the network remains below par in actual market reach. From lower DeFi total value locked to smaller market capitalization, a drastic change is inevitable.

    Cardano is one of the networks pioneering the Bitcoin DeFi push as it looks to tap into the former’s liquidity. While no major update has emerged in this regard, the community remains hopeful that it may be one of the key highlights for this year.

