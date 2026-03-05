Cardano Now Accepted as Payment in SPAR Stores in Switzerland

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Cardano Foundation has inked a crucial partnership with DFX, a fintech firm in Switzerland, to expand the use cases for ADA. According to the announcement , Cardano has now been integrated into the DFX platform for use as payment.

SPAR supermarkets and Cardano leverage

A major highlight of the partnership is that the 137 SPAR Supermarkets in Switzerland can now accept Cardano as payment for goods. This utility comes as a part of Open Crypto Pay, and direct ADA-in-wallets-to-check-out options are now available.

Members of the Cardano ecosystem have been calling for an expansion of the use cases of Cardano. This demand resulted in limited actionable moves as internal crises rocked the Cardano ecosystem for a while.

However, since the founding entities have been unified in what is now called the Pentad, important collaborations have been inked. A few weeks ago, the USDC stablecoin went live on Cardano, setting a new benchmark for the ecosystem’s liquidity push.

You can now pay with $ADA at 137 SPAR stores across Switzerland.



In partnership with @DFX_swiss and @BrickTowers, we are helping bring blockchain into everyday commerce through real-time, low-cost retail payments.



Read the full press release: https://t.co/gvYRHclp4F?from=article-links — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) March 5, 2026

This latest Cardano payments push in Switzerland will benefit users and SPAR stores nationwide. The lower cost will benefit users as much as the faster settlement time will offer ease to the business.

Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard said that with this integration, the blockchain has "moved beyond the experimental phase into genuine financial transformation."

Cardano and market competition

Among the major layer-1 blockchains aiming to displace Ethereum, Cardano is rated among the most decentralized, with community governance.

Despite this, the network remains below par in actual market reach. From lower DeFi total value locked to smaller market capitalization, a drastic change is inevitable.