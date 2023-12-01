Advertisement
DOGE Price Analysis for December 1

Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect further growth of DOGE?
Fri, 12/01/2023 - 18:00
Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative despite sellers' pressure, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 0.75% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of DOGE keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.08492. 

If the decline continues to the support, there is a chance to see a blast to the $0.081 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be see  on the daily chart. if the bar closes near $0.082, bears can seize the initiative, which can lead to a more profound drop to the $0.080 range by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls have the chance to keep the growth going if the weekly candle closes above $0.08380. In that case, the upward move may continue to $0.09.

DOGE is trading at $0.08265 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

