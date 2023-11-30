Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for November 30

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can keep rising until end of week?
Thu, 11/30/2023 - 16:10
BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for November 30
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The growth has not lasted long, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.47% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

Today's move has not affected the general position of BNB on the daily chart. The price remains more bearish than bullish as the rate keeps trading near the support level of $224.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 29

If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, a further drop may lead to a breakout, followed by a blast to the $220 area.

BNB is trading at $228.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the decline of BNB, going down by 2.40%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ADA keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.3951. If today's bar closes below yesterday's low, the drop may continue to the $0.36 zone shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.3763 at press time.

SOL/USD

Meanwhile, the price of Solana (SOL) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Unlike other coins, the rate of SOL is looking bullish on the daily time frame. Traders should pay attention to the nearest resistance level of $62.10. If the bar closes near or even above it, the rise may lead to the test of $67.12 soon.

SOL is trading at $61.25 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction #SOL price prediction #Cardano Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple CLO Hints That SEC May Lose If Ripple Case Taken to Supreme Court
2023/11/30 16:19
Ripple CLO Hints That SEC May Lose If Ripple Case Taken to Supreme Court
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Millions of XRP Sold at Loss as Price Dips Near Key Support
2023/11/30 16:19
Millions of XRP Sold at Loss as Price Dips Near Key Support
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Founder Shares Surprises About Bitcoin (BTC) and Satoshi Nakamoto
2023/11/30 16:19
Cardano Founder Shares Surprises About Bitcoin (BTC) and Satoshi Nakamoto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for November 30
BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for November 30
Ripple CLO Hints That SEC May Lose If Ripple Case Taken to Supreme Court
Ripple CLO Hints That SEC May Lose If Ripple Case Taken to Supreme Court
Millions of XRP Sold at Loss as Price Dips Near Key Support
Millions of XRP Sold at Loss as Price Dips Near Key Support
Cardano Founder Shares Surprises About Bitcoin (BTC) and Satoshi Nakamoto
Cardano Founder Shares Surprises About Bitcoin (BTC) and Satoshi Nakamoto
65% of Cardano (ADA) Holders in Losses, What Might Salvage Situation
65% of Cardano (ADA) Holders in Losses, What Might Salvage Situation
$593 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Announced by MicroStrategy
$593 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Announced by MicroStrategy
After $50 Million Breach, KyberSwap Faces Hacker's Shocking Demands
After $50 Million Breach, KyberSwap Faces Hacker's Shocking Demands
Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out
Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out
Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surface on Key Korean Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?
Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surface on Key Korean Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?
XRP and SOL Pairs Listed on This Top Exchange
XRP and SOL Pairs Listed on This Top Exchange
Show all
Advertisement
AD