BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for November 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The growth has not lasted long, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.47% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

Today's move has not affected the general position of BNB on the daily chart. The price remains more bearish than bullish as the rate keeps trading near the support level of $224.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, a further drop may lead to a breakout, followed by a blast to the $220 area.

BNB is trading at $228.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the decline of BNB, going down by 2.40%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ADA keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.3951. If today's bar closes below yesterday's low, the drop may continue to the $0.36 zone shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.3763 at press time.

SOL/USD

Meanwhile, the price of Solana (SOL) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Unlike other coins, the rate of SOL is looking bullish on the daily time frame. Traders should pay attention to the nearest resistance level of $62.10. If the bar closes near or even above it, the rise may lead to the test of $67.12 soon.

SOL is trading at $61.25 at press time.