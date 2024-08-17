DOGE Prediction for August 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are slightly rising, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has gone up by 1.93% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has broken the local resistance level of $0.1014. If the daily bar closes above this mark, the upward move may continue to the $0.1035 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture has not changed much. The price of the meme coin keeps trading in the middle of the wide channel, which means neither buyers nor sellers have enough energy for a further move.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.10-$.1050 is the more likely scenario for next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is quite similar. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may expect consolidation around $0.10 until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1014 at press time.