Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Doge Is Everywhere': Dogecoin Team Reacts to Big Adoption Milestone

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 5/12/2025 - 13:32
    Dogecoin team celebrates adoption milestone for the first and largest meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE).
    Advertisement
    'Doge Is Everywhere': Dogecoin Team Reacts to Big Adoption Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, the Dogecoin team reacted to an adoption milestone for the first and largest meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE).

    Advertisement

    According to reports, Buenos Aires' "BA Cripto" policy package allows residents and businesses to settle city taxes and administrative fees using cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin.

    Reacting to the report, Dogecoin official X account tweeted "Doge is everywhere."

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase
    XRP Hits Deepest Fear Levels Since October
    Crypto Market Prediction: 150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing, Is Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Cancelation Confirmed? Where's Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Stop: $93,000, $86,000 or Lower?
    Ripple Finalizes Acquisition of Treasury Management Giant GTreasury

    Buenos Aires continues to position itself as a crypto hub. In November this year, Binance announced it had signed a collaboration agreement with the government of the city to promote safe and responsible cryptocurrency adoption.

    Part of the agreement is an awareness initiative, "Live Crypto in Your City," launched by Binance and the city to inform residents about how cryptocurrencies work and how they can be used securely. The campaign highlights practical use cases for digital assets, helping more citizens experience crypto as a tool for empowerment.

    This week, Vanguard Group, the world’s second-largest asset manager, announced its decision to allow ETFs and mutual funds that primarily hold cryptocurrencies to be traded on its platform, reversing a longstanding position.

    Dogecoin price

    Dogecoin reversed a two-day rise on Dec. 4. The drop has entered its second day, with Dogecoin down 3.53% in the last 24 hours to $0.144 and down 4.25% weekly.

    U.S. macroeconomic data and institutional developments influenced market sentiment and volatility at the start of the week. Vanguard opened access to crypto ETF trading for clients earlier this week, and Bank of America told institutional customers they may allocate 1%-4% of their portfolios to digital assets. The CME launched a VIX-style implied volatility index for Bitcoin futures, with other altcoins to follow.

    However, momentum remains soft, with recovery attempts fading in a sign that liquidity is still thin above current levels.

    Liquidation data reveals a total of $298 million over the past day across the crypto market, with nearly $218 million in long liquidations and $80.13 million in shorts.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 11:45
    +6,894.01% Shiba Inu Skyrocket: Biggest Signal in Months
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 11:34
    Crucial Upgrade Alert Issued to XRP Ledger Validators: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    TrueNorth Raises $3M to Build Domain-Specific AI for Finance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 13:32
    'Doge Is Everywhere': Dogecoin Team Reacts to Big Adoption Milestone
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 11:45
    +6,894.01% Shiba Inu Skyrocket: Biggest Signal in Months
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 11:34
    Crucial Upgrade Alert Issued to XRP Ledger Validators: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD