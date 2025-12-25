Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Five New XRPL Amendments on Way to Transform 2026, What to Watch?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 25/12/2025 - 15:43
    Incoming year 2026 teases game-changing updates on the XRP Ledger.
    Advertisement
    Five New XRPL Amendments on Way to Transform 2026, What to Watch?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Version 3.0.0 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, went live earlier in December, adding new amendments and bug fixes.

    Advertisement

    Five amendments are included in rippled version 3.0.0, which are "fixPriceOracleOrder," "fixTokenEscrowV1," "fixAMMClawbackRounding," "fixIncludeKeyletFields" and "fixMPTDeliveredAmount," which are currently being voted on.

    fixPriceOracleOrder fixes an issue where the order of asset pair data is different when a price oracle is created versus when it is updated. This amendment ensures asset pairs follow a canonical order at all times, so you can predictably look up asset prices.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Briefly Hits Abnormal $24,111 on Binance, -26% for XRP: New Death Cross Price Prediction, Cardano (ADA) Has Bullish Chance for January
    Ripple Could Have Sold as Much XRP as It Wanted, CTO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Ethereum's (ETH) Christmas Be Bullish? Bitcoin (BTC) Hides Its Real Power, Did XRP Just End 160-Day Bloodbath?
    Race to $5,000: Gold Takes Massive Lead Over ETH

    In rippled version 3.0.0, token escrow fix "fixTokenEscrowV1" is available that addresses a bug discovered in the original amendment.

    Advertisement

    The amendment "fixTokenEscrowV1" fixes an accounting error in MPT escrows. This amendment ensures that when escrowed MPTs are unlocked, the issuer's locked amount is reduced by the net amount, and the total supply is reduced by the transfer fees.

    The "fixAMMClawbackRounding" amendment fixes an accounting error that can occur when performing an AMMClawback transaction on the last LP token holder.

    Amendment "fixIncludeKeyletFields" adds fields to ledger entries in cases where those fields are part of the identifying information that forms their ledger entry ID. This amendment adds a sequence field to Escrow and PayChannel entries; an Owner field to SignerList entries and an OracleDocumentID field to Oracle entries.

    Advertisement

    Amendment "fixMPTDeliveredAmount" adds missing "DeliveredAmount" and "delivered_amount" metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions. Without this amendment, direct MPT payments deliver the full amount but do not have the metadata fields to summarize how much was delivered.

    2026 teases game-changing updates

    The rippled v 3.0.0 release adds other amendments, but these are currently disabled. This includes Lending Protocol, Dynamic MPT and fixDelegateV1_1, all of which are nearly code complete but not yet open for voting.

    The XRPL Lending Protocol, a new protocol-native system that enables on-ledger lending for institutions while also allowing XRP holders to earn institutional-grade yield, is underway.

    According to Ripple developer Edward Hennis, potential use cases include market makers borrowing XRP/RLUSD for inventory and arbitrage; PSPs borrowing RLUSD to prefund instant merchant payouts and fintech lenders accessing short-duration working capital.

    Relevant amendments are expected to enter validator voting in late January 2026, marking a major step toward activating protocol-native credit markets on XRPL.

    #XRPL #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 15:32
    Ripple Leads Launch of 'JFIIP'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 15:27
    Shiba Inu Rockets 505% in Burn Rate on Christmas: SHIB Price Reaction Unveiled
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 15:43
    Five New XRPL Amendments on Way to Transform 2026, What to Watch?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 15:32
    Ripple Leads Launch of 'JFIIP'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 15:27
    Shiba Inu Rockets 505% in Burn Rate on Christmas: SHIB Price Reaction Unveiled
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD