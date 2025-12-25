Five New XRPL Amendments on Way to Transform 2026, What to Watch?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Version 3.0.0 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, went live earlier in December, adding new amendments and bug fixes.

Five amendments are included in rippled version 3.0.0, which are "fixPriceOracleOrder," "fixTokenEscrowV1," "fixAMMClawbackRounding," "fixIncludeKeyletFields" and "fixMPTDeliveredAmount," which are currently being voted on.

fixPriceOracleOrder fixes an issue where the order of asset pair data is different when a price oracle is created versus when it is updated. This amendment ensures asset pairs follow a canonical order at all times, so you can predictably look up asset prices.

In rippled version 3.0.0, token escrow fix "fixTokenEscrowV1" is available that addresses a bug discovered in the original amendment.

The amendment "fixTokenEscrowV1" fixes an accounting error in MPT escrows. This amendment ensures that when escrowed MPTs are unlocked, the issuer's locked amount is reduced by the net amount, and the total supply is reduced by the transfer fees.

The "fixAMMClawbackRounding" amendment fixes an accounting error that can occur when performing an AMMClawback transaction on the last LP token holder.

Amendment "fixIncludeKeyletFields" adds fields to ledger entries in cases where those fields are part of the identifying information that forms their ledger entry ID. This amendment adds a sequence field to Escrow and PayChannel entries; an Owner field to SignerList entries and an OracleDocumentID field to Oracle entries.

Amendment "fixMPTDeliveredAmount" adds missing "DeliveredAmount" and "delivered_amount" metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions. Without this amendment, direct MPT payments deliver the full amount but do not have the metadata fields to summarize how much was delivered.

2026 teases game-changing updates

The rippled v 3.0.0 release adds other amendments, but these are currently disabled. This includes Lending Protocol, Dynamic MPT and fixDelegateV1_1, all of which are nearly code complete but not yet open for voting.

The XRPL Lending Protocol, a new protocol-native system that enables on-ledger lending for institutions while also allowing XRP holders to earn institutional-grade yield, is underway.

According to Ripple developer Edward Hennis, potential use cases include market makers borrowing XRP/RLUSD for inventory and arbitrage; PSPs borrowing RLUSD to prefund instant merchant payouts and fintech lenders accessing short-duration working capital.

Relevant amendments are expected to enter validator voting in late January 2026, marking a major step toward activating protocol-native credit markets on XRPL.