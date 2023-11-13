DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started with the bears' dominance, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.15% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's fall has not affected the technical picture of DOGE on the daily chart. The volume has declined, which means that the price of the altcoin needs time to accumulate energy for a further sharp move.

Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $0.075-$0.08 is the more likely scenario for the current week.

DOGE is trading at $0.077 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 1.16%.

Image by TradingView

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB is looking more bearish than bullish as the price is located closer to the support than to the resistance. If the decline continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a drop to the $0.0000080 area soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000890 at press time.