DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 20

When can traders expect price blast of DOGE and SHIB?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most cryptocurrencies are rising on the last day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has dropped by 15.53%.

Image by TradingView

Today's drop has not affected the technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. At the moment, traders should focus on the daily bar closure. If it happens near yesterday's peak or even above, the growth may continue to the $0.066 zone shortly.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06426 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 0.77%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from the main levels, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. However, buyers can seize the initiative, and there is a possibility to see a resistance breakout followed by a price blast to the $0.000009 area soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000840 at press time.