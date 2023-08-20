DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 20

Most cryptocurrencies are rising on the last day of the week.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has dropped by 15.53%.
Image by TradingView
Today's drop has not affected the technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. At the moment, traders should focus on the daily bar closure. If it happens near yesterday's peak or even above, the growth may continue to the $0.066 zone shortly.
Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.
DOGE is trading at $0.06426 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 0.77%.
Image by TradingView
On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from the main levels, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. However, buyers can seize the initiative, and there is a possibility to see a resistance breakout followed by a price blast to the $0.000009 area soon.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000840 at press time.