DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 20

Sun, 08/20/2023 - 12:48
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect price blast of DOGE and SHIB?
Most cryptocurrencies are rising on the last day of the week.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has dropped by 15.53%.

Today's drop has not affected the technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. At the moment, traders should focus on the daily bar closure. If it happens near yesterday's peak or even above, the growth may continue to the $0.066 zone shortly.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06426 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 0.77%.

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from the main levels, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. However, buyers can seize the initiative, and there is a possibility to see a resistance breakout followed by a price blast to the $0.000009 area soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000840 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

