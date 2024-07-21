XRP Price Prediction for July 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to keep most coins in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 1.45% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have found a local support level of $0.5770. If the daily bar closes far from it, buyers may seize the initiative, which can lead to a bounce back to the $0.60 area.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating.

Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $0.57-$0.61 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. At the moment, one should pay attention to the weekly bar. If it closes near its peak, the rise may continue to the $0.70 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.5827 at press time.