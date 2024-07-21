    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for July 21

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can upcoming week become bullish for XRP?
    Sun, 21/07/2024 - 16:34
    Bulls are trying to keep most coins in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has fallen by 1.45% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have found a local support level of $0.5770. If the daily bar closes far from it, buyers may seize the initiative, which can lead to a bounce back to the $0.60 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating.

    Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $0.57-$0.61 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. At the moment, one should pay attention to the weekly bar. If it closes near its peak, the rise may continue to the $0.70 mark.

    XRP is trading at $0.5827 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

