    Original U.Today article

    DOGE and SHIB Prediction for August 25

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has midterm rise of DOGE and SHIB started yet?
    Sun, 25/08/2024 - 15:20
    DOGE and SHIB Prediction for August 25
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls could not hold the initiative until the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has dropped by 1.83% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 6.36%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of DOGE remains bearish while it is below the resistance level of $0.1147. However, if a breakout happens, there is a chance of a test of the $0.12-$0.1250 area next week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.11 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone down by 2.02% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 24
    Sat, 08/24/2024 - 16:49
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 24
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If buyers seize the initiative and restore the price to the upper level, traders may witness a breakout followed by a move to the $0.000017 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001514 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 25, 2024 - 15:03
    Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches Crucial Bull Point: Details
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 25, 2024 - 14:32
    Mega XRP Whale Emerges After 99 Million Token Transfer
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Captivates Coinfest Asia 2024 Attendees with Exclusive Merchandise and Engagement
    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE and SHIB Prediction for August 25
    Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches Crucial Bull Point: Details
    Mega XRP Whale Emerges After 99 Million Token Transfer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD