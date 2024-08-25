DOGE and SHIB Prediction for August 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls could not hold the initiative until the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 1.83% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 6.36%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE remains bearish while it is below the resistance level of $0.1147. However, if a breakout happens, there is a chance of a test of the $0.12-$0.1250 area next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.11 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone down by 2.02% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE.

If buyers seize the initiative and restore the price to the upper level, traders may witness a breakout followed by a move to the $0.000017 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001514 at press time.