Ripple CEO Says Clarity Act Is About Protecting Interests of Americans

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has thrown his full support behind a recent White House ultimatum directed at traditional banks.

He has taken to the X social media network to state that the passage of the U.S. Clarity Act is fundamentally about protecting the American public.

The warning is an "extremely pointed message" to those stalling the legislation, the Ripple boss says. "This is, and always has been, about what’s in the best interest of the American people," Garlinghouse stated on X.

The White House has stated that banks should not be trying to "undercut The Genius Act, or hold The Clarity Act hostage," noting that these legacy institutions are simultaneously "hitting record profits".

Garlinghouse’s outlook on the Clarity Act

Over the past several weeks, Garlinghouse has repeatedly spoken in favor of pushing the Clarity Act across the finish line.

The Ripple boss has repeatedly warned crypto industry luminaries not to let perfection get in the way of progress, arguing that "clarity is better than chaos." His optimism does not sit well with some leading industry voices, with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson repeatedly taking aim at his pragmatism.

Currently, Garlinghouse sees an 80% to 90% probability that the Clarity Act will pass by the end of April 2026.

As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse has urged banks to act in "good faith" during negotiations, stressing that the door to a compromise remains "wide open".

Armstrong visiting the White House

In the meantime, a delegation from Coinbase, which CEO Brian Armstrong was part of, paid a visit to the White House today. The visit is rather notable, given that Armstrong previously rejected the Senate's stablecoin provisions.

Patrick Witt vs. Jamie Dimon

Recently, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon argued that any digital asset paying a yield should be subject to strict banking laws. "If you're going to be holding balances and paying interest, that's a bank. You should be regulated like a bank," Dimon stated.

Patrick Witt, the White House's go-to advisor on crypto-related issues, pushed back aggressively against this logic in a recent statement. He argued that the "deceit" in Dimon's statement is the idea that paying yield on a balance automatically necessitates bank-like regulations.