    Dash Teams up With Nym to Make NymVPN Payments Private

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 15:34
    Dash (DASH), one of oldest privacy altcoins, is now available on NymVPN as payment method
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Dash (DASH), a privacy-enabled cryptocurrency with an 11-year history, debuts on NymVPN as a payment method for privacy transactions. With DASH being now accepted, regular crypto users can make their VPN experience even more secure and confidential.

    Nym taps Dash crypto for NymVPN services

    According to a joint official statement by Dash DAO and Nym, a privacy project endorsed by Edward Snowden, DASH cryptocurrency is now accepted as a payment method on NymVPN, a high-performance two-layer VPN service for individuals and organizations.

    Through the integration, NymVPN users can subscribe using Dash, benefiting from its fast, low-cost and censorship-resistant transactions. 

    NymVPN’s service offers two distinct modes: a “Fast” 2-hop WireGuard-based VPN for everyday browsing and streaming, and an “Anonymous” 5-hop mixnet mode that adds robust metadata protection against AI-driven surveillance and censorship. 

    Joël Valenzuela, the core member of Dash DAO, explains why this partnership is standing out for his protocol and the privacy-as-a-service segment as a whole:

    By integrating Dash, we’re giving our users the ability to pay for privacy with privacy. This partnership bridges a crucial gap in the privacy tech stack: you can now keep your identity safe when connecting to the internet and when paying for that protection.

    Dash, launched in 2014 as Darkcoin, pioneered protocol-level privacy features and remains one of the few privacy-capable cryptocurrencies still listed on major exchanges.

    Expanding availability of privacy tech

    Nym’s CEO Harry Halpin encourages all cryptocurrency users to make their internet browsing more protected with the new payment method on NymVPN:

    This collaboration with Dash strengthens our mission to offer  privacy across different kinds of financial transactions. With Dash payments that offer a degree of privacy beyond most cryptocurrencies, our users can access NymVPN’s metadata-resistant mixnet, further shielding their transactions from mass surveillance.

    By combining Dash’s instant, secure payments with NymVPN’s metadata-resistant network, the partnership addresses one of the biggest challenges in online privacy: paying for privacy services without leaving an identifiable financial trail. 

    Traditional payment rails expose user identities, while many cryptocurrencies still create transaction records that can be traced. Dash’s optional privacy features make it an ideal choice for users who want to protect both their communications and their payment data.

    The integration is more than a payment upgrade; it is a blueprint for how privacy-focused technologies can work together to offer full-spectrum protection. As online surveillance intensifies and payment censorship grows, the Dash-Nym partnership demonstrates that privacy is achievable when secure communications and private transactions are combined into one seamless experience.

