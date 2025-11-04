AdvertisementAdvert.
    CZ Will No Longer Disclose Crypto Trades, Here's Reason

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 12:30
    Binance Founder CZ has promised he will no longer disclose his asset purchases to avoid manipulating the market.
    CZ Will No Longer Disclose Crypto Trades, Here's Reason
    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the cofounder and former CEO of Binance exchange, said he would stop announcing his crypto trades. CZ also talked about his own bad luck as a retail trader, despite being a billionaire founder.

    Bad trade timing for CZ?

    In a recent X post, CZ joked about his terrible personal timing when buying cryptocurrencies. He said he has a 100% track record of getting wrecked right after buying coins.

    The Binance cofounder cited instances in previous cycles, where he lost huge funds. CZ revealed that he bought Bitcoin (BTC) at an average of $600 per coin in 2014. Within one month of this purchase, Bitcoin fell to $200, marking about a 66% price decline.

    A few years later, specifically during the 2017 bull run, CZ bought Binance coin (BNB). He said the price immediately fell 20-30% after the purchase and stayed low for a few weeks.

    In this current market cycle, CZ disclosed he has added more to his position. He jokingly warned that the market might dump again, urging traders to remain cautious.

    Considering the series of price crashes following his buy, CZ now perceives himself as a "market jinx."

    He thinks his purchases are a super-strong sell signal. Consequently, CZ said he would stop announcing his trade to prevent accidentally crashing the market for everyone.

    Meanwhile, CZ revealed earlier this year that he does not trade much despite being a top market player for years.

    Current state of crypto market

    The crypto market is currently experiencing volatility and losing its voice to bearish momentum. The Fear & Greed Index is showing Fear at 27 as investors show a lack of confidence in the market.

    In the past 24 hours, the broader crypto market cap shed 3.5% of its value to $3.46 trillion.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the leading market coin, plunged 2.9% to trade at $104,368. Likewise, Ethereum (ETH) and other top altcoins, such as BNB, Solana (SOL) and XRP, followed the downtrend.

    Notably, the decline in the BTC and ETH prices is closely linked to persistent outflows in the spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) market.

    According to Farside Investors data, Bitcoin ETFs have recorded four consecutive days of outflows since Oct. 29, 2025.

    In a similar move, Ethereum ETFs saw outflows reaching $135.7 million on Nov. 3, 2025. BlackRock’s ETHA led the outflows, reaching a total of $81.7 million.

