AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum ETFs Agony: All Major Funds in Red

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 18/10/2025 - 11:50
    Spot Ethereum (ETH) ETFs in the U.S. lost over $232 million in just one day as the crypto collapse accelerates.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum ETFs Agony: All Major Funds in Red
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As the cryptocurrency segment is still captured by negative sentiment, investors in spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. are withdrawing liquidity en masse. The six biggest ETFs logged outflows, while the products by Franklin Templeton, 21Shares and Invesco registered zero changes.

    Ethereum ETFs are bleeding, BlackRock's ETHA is worst performer

    Yesterday, Oct. 17, 2025, Ethereum spot ETFs demonstrated weak performance amid market uncertainty. The total net outflow across all funds hit $232.8 million, SoSoValue tracker data says.

    Article image
    Image by SoSoValue

    BlackRock's ETHA fund lost $146 million, while Fidelity's FETH and Grayscale's ETHE logged $30 million and $26 million outflows in one day.

    HOT Stories
    Can Ripple Push XRP Price Up After Recent Crypto Crash?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free
    Satoshi Loses $20 Billion as Bitcoin Tumbles
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Insane 1,565% Liquidation Imbalance, Why XRP Has No CEO (Unlike Ripple), Samson Mow Warns of Bitcoin (BTC) Attack — Crypto News Digest

    Bitwise's ETHW and VanEck's ETHV lost $20.6 and $4.9 million, respectively. The ETFs by Franklin Templeton, 21Shares and Invesco saw their TVL metrics untouched.

    Advertisement

    As a result, the segment of Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs registered its fifth worst week since the inception of the products in July 2024 — and the third most painful one in the last eight months.

    Bitcoin spot ETFs logged even larger outflows, having lost $367 million in 24 days. With over half a billion lost in seven days, last week was the second most bearish in BTC ETFs history.

    Ethereum (ETH) price brutally rejected below $4,000

    In just 10 days, Bitcoin spot ETFs lost almost 13% of their net asset metrics. This process mirrors the cautious sentiment of investors post the Oct. 11 crypto market collapse.

    Despite a relatively fast recovery, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) failed to return to price values seen before the crash. Yesterday, Ethereum's (ETH) price dropped below $3,700 after losing 13% in just three days. After reaching a local bottom, it jumped, but bears stopped the ETH price at $3,923.

    Bitcoin's (BTC) price expanded its dropdown: the largest cryptocurrency struggles to stay above $105,000, a crucial level for investors' short-term expectations.

    #Ethereum ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 11:28
    XRP Declines 5.26% in Key Metric Despite Mild Price Resurgence
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 11:10
    Mystery $500,000,000 XRP Transfer by Ripple Sparks Speculation: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 11:50
    Ethereum ETFs Agony: All Major Funds in Red
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 11:28
    XRP Declines 5.26% in Key Metric Despite Mild Price Resurgence
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 11:10
    Mystery $500,000,000 XRP Transfer by Ripple Sparks Speculation: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all