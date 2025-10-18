Ethereum ETFs Agony: All Major Funds in Red

Advertisement

As the cryptocurrency segment is still captured by negative sentiment, investors in spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. are withdrawing liquidity en masse. The six biggest ETFs logged outflows, while the products by Franklin Templeton, 21Shares and Invesco registered zero changes.

Ethereum ETFs are bleeding, BlackRock's ETHA is worst performer

Yesterday, Oct. 17, 2025, Ethereum spot ETFs demonstrated weak performance amid market uncertainty. The total net outflow across all funds hit $232.8 million, SoSoValue tracker data says.

Image by SoSoValue

BlackRock's ETHA fund lost $146 million, while Fidelity's FETH and Grayscale's ETHE logged $30 million and $26 million outflows in one day.

Bitwise's ETHW and VanEck's ETHV lost $20.6 and $4.9 million, respectively. The ETFs by Franklin Templeton, 21Shares and Invesco saw their TVL metrics untouched.

As a result, the segment of Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs registered its fifth worst week since the inception of the products in July 2024 — and the third most painful one in the last eight months.

Bitcoin spot ETFs logged even larger outflows, having lost $367 million in 24 days. With over half a billion lost in seven days, last week was the second most bearish in BTC ETFs history.

Ethereum (ETH) price brutally rejected below $4,000

In just 10 days, Bitcoin spot ETFs lost almost 13% of their net asset metrics. This process mirrors the cautious sentiment of investors post the Oct. 11 crypto market collapse.

Despite a relatively fast recovery, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) failed to return to price values seen before the crash. Yesterday, Ethereum's (ETH) price dropped below $3,700 after losing 13% in just three days. After reaching a local bottom, it jumped, but bears stopped the ETH price at $3,923.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price expanded its dropdown: the largest cryptocurrency struggles to stay above $105,000, a crucial level for investors' short-term expectations.