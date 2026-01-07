Crypto.com, Stripe Team Up to Enhance Crypto Payments Segment

Advertisement

Today, Crypto.com and Stripe announced product updates to help businesses more easily accept crypto payments. Through an integration with Stripe, millions of businesses will be able to seamlessly accept payments from crypto holdings through Crypto.com Pay.

Crypto.com, Stripe launch joint product to help businesses accept crypto

According to an official statement by the teams, Crypto.com, a top U.S. digital asset platform, and Stripe, a leading payment processor, have launched a joint offering for businesses. With Stripe under the hood, merchants can start accepting crypto via Crypto.com Pay tooling.

Crypto.com is the first cryptocurrency platform to be integrated with Stripe for direct payments from a balance. Now, customers will be able to check out and pay with their preferred cryptocurrency, in addition to the ability to pay with stablecoins.

Joe Anzures, general manager, Americas and EVP of Payments, Crypto.com, explained the importance of the release for the progress of his company and its product:

Increasing everyday accessibility to and utility of cryptocurrencies for consumers and merchants is central to our vision at Crypto.com. We are excited to partner with Stripe, a recognized leader in digital payments, to collectively catalyze a new era for crypto-enabled commerce.

Stripe converts payments into the business’ preferred local currency, to be deposited into their bank account just like any other payment they receive.

As U.Today previously reported, in Q4, 2025, Crypto.com also joined an alliance with Cronos and Morpho to unlock new opportunities for tokenization in DeFi.

Crypto.com audience can now buy crypto via Stripe

The collaboration expanded Morpho’s capital-efficient lending network beyond Ethereum and set the foundation for new collateral types and tokenization use cases in the fast-growing Cronos ecosystem.

Additionally, Crypto.com will now use Stripe to enable their customers to easily purchase cryptocurrency with their credit and debit cards. This will support Crypto.com’s continued expansion of credit and debit card offerings and processing card-based purchases of Crypto.com credit and debit cards in the U.S.

Amid such news, Cronos (CRO), the core native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com ecosystem and the Cronos L1 blockchain, added 14.1% in seven days and hit $0.1057.