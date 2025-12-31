Advertisement
    Crypto Usage in 2025: Major Shift Identified by Bitget Wallet

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 10:42
    In 2025, crypto wallets were used for spending more often than for trading — and that milestone is big, Bitget Wallet's review says.
    Crypto Usage in 2025: Major Shift Identified by Bitget Wallet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Bitget Wallet, the everyday finance app, closed 2025 with higher on-chain activity across trading, payments and earnings, reflecting a shift in wallet usage as adoption expanded beyond early, trading-focused users.

    Data from the year suggests that self-custodial wallets are increasingly functioning as everyday financial apps, supporting not only trading but also spending and asset management. Notably, stablecoin-based earning and payment use cases continued to grow even as broader market activity cooled toward year's end, pointing to a gradual decoupling between market sentiment and real-world crypto usage.

    Payments in crypto surge together with trading activity, Bitget Wallet's report says

    On-chain trading activity strengthened through much of 2025. Monthly swap trading volume on Bitget Wallet exceeded $900 million, registering 232% year-on-year growth, as users increasingly relied on decentralized exchange routing to access a broader range of assets across chains. 

    On-chain derivatives activity followed a similar pattern. Monthly perpetual trading volume approached $5 billion, up 291% year-on-year, tracking a wider industry shift toward decentralized perpetual markets. During the year, the ratio of decentralized to centralized perpetual futures trading volume tripled, reaching a record 18.7%, reflecting a broader migration toward transparent, on-chain execution.

    Payments became a more visible driver of wallet usage in 2025. Bitget Wallet Card annual spending volume grew more than 28-fold, mirroring a wider increase in retail-focused stablecoin activity as global stablecoin transaction volumes reached an estimated $46 trillion annually. Over the course of the year, the wallet expanded payment support to include card-based spending, national QR payment systems, direct bank transfers in select markets and in-app crypto shopping. These developments illustrate steady progress in integrating crypto payments into everyday retail and financial flows.

    On-chain yield instruments in focus, volume targets $200 million for Bitget Wallet Earn

    Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, indicates the paramount importance of the trends for global crypto adoption:

    The data from 2025 points to a clear shift in how wallets are used. They are increasingly functioning as everyday finance apps, where users trade, spend, and manage money directly onchain.

    Demand for on-chain yield products also rose in parallel. Bitget Wallet's Earn products recorded quarterly subscription volume approaching $200 million, expanding more than tenfold from the start of 2025, driven largely by stablecoin-focused yield offerings and integrations with established DeFi protocols. 

    This growth points to rising demand for predictable, on-chain returns as market conditions turned more cautious. At the same time, decentralized finance expanded more broadly, with total value locked across DeFi protocols reaching about $161 billion in Q3, 2025, among the highest levels seen outside prior peaks.

    #Bitget #Cryptocurrency exchange
