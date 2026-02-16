Crypto Market Review: XRP Breaks 26 EMA, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Micro-Double Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Extends Gains to 25%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After weeks of consistent selling pressure, XRP is beginning to show early signs of recovery. Price action is currently above the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a technical level that traders closely watch to determine short-term momentum shifts. Following recent lows around $1.40 and a decline from above $2.30 earlier in the year, XRP has finally produced a strong rebound that is starting to alter the short-term technical outlook.

A discernible rise in trading volume coincided with the recent rebound, indicating that buyers intervened forcefully after XRP tested the lower limit of its descending channel. The breakout above the 26 EMA suggests that traders are prepared to reenter positions after a protracted correction phase, and that bearish momentum is waning, at least temporarily.

Although surpassing the 26 EMA is a positive indication, XRP still has a number of technical obstacles to overcome. Still sloping downward, the asset is below longer-term moving averages, such as the 50 and 200 EMA zones. This indicates that the overall trend remains bearish, and that the current movement may either turn into a rally for recovery or fade into another period of consolidation.

XRP must maintain above the 26 EMA and progressively retake resistance levels close to $1.75 and $1.90 in order for the bullish momentum to intensify. If higher lows are successfully established from here, it would be evidence that buyers are taking back control. However, if this recovery is not sustained, the price may soon return to recent support levels.

Although the technical picture is getting better at this point, it is still not entirely bullish. If buying pressure persists, XRP may try a more extensive recovery in the upcoming weeks. The break above the 26 EMA indicates that momentum may be shifting.

Ethereum not yet self-sufficient

Price action on lower time frames is forming a micro-double-top pattern, which indicates short-term technical weakness for Ethereum. This raises concerns that the asset may not be able to maintain its recent stabilization attempts. The market is currently entering a delicate consolidation phase, where downside risks are still high following a steep sell-off that drove ETH from above $3,000 toward the $2,000 region.

Ethereum attempted two separate rebounds above the $2,100 region but was unable to sustain upward momentum on both occasions, leading to the formation of the micro-double-top pattern. These frequent rejections imply that buyers are weak and cannot retake important resistance areas, which leaves ETH open to fresh selling pressure. Such formations frequently indicate continuation rather than reversal when they emerge following a significant downtrend.

The position of Ethereum in relation to the psychological $2,000 support level is what makes the current situation especially precarious. This threshold is just above the price, and over time, repeated tests erode support structures. Another wave of liquidations and panic-selling might be triggered by a clean breakdown below $2,000, which could push ETH toward the $1,800-$1,700 range, where higher historical demand has previously surfaced.

The market is still dominated by bearish momentum, according to technical indicators. Ethereum is still below its main moving averages, which are still sloping lower, indicating that sellers still hold the majority of the trend control. Relief rallies can be short-lived, but they seem to be corrective rather than the beginning of a long-term recovery.

Unexpected short-term volatility could also result from the micro-double-top formation itself. When stops are triggered, unsuccessful bounce attempts frequently trap late buyers and cause abrupt price swings. As a result, investors should anticipate erratic price action as opposed to a straight line.

Shiba Inu's serious comeback

With the token currently trading about 25% above its most recent local bottom, Shiba Inu has made a comeback following weeks of continuous downward pressure. The most recent price movement indicates that buyers are progressively returning to the market after a prolonged decline that drove SHIB into oversold territory, resulting in a brief recovery phase that is attracting traders' attention once again.

As selling momentum began to wane, SHIB found support close to the $0.000006 area, which repeatedly drew buying interest and sparked the recent bounce. Since then, the price has increased gradually, recovering short-term moving averages and generating a string of higher lows, indicating that the immediate bearish pressure has temporarily subsided. The rebound's volume spikes also imply that the move was aided by short-covering and opportunistic buying.

SHIB is still in a general downward trend on longer time frames, but the recent rebound suggests that market sentiment may be moving away from panic-selling and toward cautious accumulation. These rallies frequently follow steep monthly drops as traders look for cheap entry points and try to take advantage of oversold situations.

If momentum keeps up, SHIB might try to test adjacent resistance levels that were established during the prior consolidation range. In addition to bolstering the argument for a more thorough recovery, a prolonged move above these zones might draw more speculative interest in the asset.

SHIB's recovery of about 25% from recent lows indicates that selling pressure might be stabilizing. The token may steadily gain more traction if buying interest continues and general market conditions improve, raising the prospect of improved price performance in the upcoming sessions.