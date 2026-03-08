AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 6:17
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has praised President Nayib Bukele’s efforts to transform El Salvador into a "digital assets hub.".
    Advertisement
    Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto
    Cover image via x.com
    Google

    United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele recently held a high-level meeting this weekend to discuss El Salvador's economic transformation and its cryptocurrency strategy.

    Advertisement

    The bilateral talks took place on the sidelines of the "Shield of the Americas" summit in Miami, Florida. 

    Following the meeting, Treasury Secretary Bessent took to the X platform to praise the Salvadoran leader’s economic vision. "I was glad to hear more about President Bukele’s pro-market reforms for El Salvador and his efforts to make El Salvador a digital assets hub. We will continue to work together to advance strategies to strengthen our hemisphere," he said.

    Advertisement

    Before the current administration, interactions between U.S. government officials, international financial institutions, and Bukele regarding Bitcoin were notoriously frosty. 

    HOT Stories
    Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Hits First Bullish Setup in 2026, Bitcoin Must Get Comfortable in $70,000s, Was Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Neutralized?

    After El Salvador decided to make Bitcoin legal tender in 2021, the U.S.-dominated International Monetary Fund (IMF), rating agencies, and the US administration issued repeated warnings. U.S. lawmakers even introduced legislation to mitigate potential risks to the American financial system. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/18/2026 - 21:11
    Goldman CEO to Crypto Rebels: Move to El Salvador
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    Now, however, the aggressively pro-crypto stance of the current administration is extending into its foreign policy. 

    A failed policy? 

    In early 2025, the Bukele administration quietly agreed to a major concession: El Salvador amended its historic Bitcoin Law. It was facing mounting debt, which is why there was a desperate need for a $1.4 billion IMF loan. 

    This came after domestic crypto adoption also failed to pick up steam. According to a 2024–2025 survey conducted by the Public Opinion Institute of the Jesuit Central American University, only "8 out of every 100 Salvadorans" reported actively using Bitcoin.

    The government formally removed Bitcoin’s mandatory "legal tender" status. It also agreed to limit the public sector’s direct engagement in crypto-related activities. 

    That said, the Salvadoran government continued its Bitcoin purchases. 

    #Scott Bessent #Nayib Bukele #Cryptocurrency Adoption #El Salvador
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 0:05
    Shiba Inu Records -131 Billion in 24 Hours: Negative Netflow Signals Growing Demand
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 21:00
    XRP Derivatives Spike 1,185% on CEX as Traders Eye Next Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 6:17
    Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 0:05
    Shiba Inu Records -131 Billion in 24 Hours: Negative Netflow Signals Growing Demand
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 21:00
    XRP Derivatives Spike 1,185% on CEX as Traders Eye Next Move
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all