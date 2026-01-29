Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Close out on $2? Ethereum (ETH) Back on Track, Big Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Once again, XRP is moving closer to the $2 psychological zone, which has subtly emerged as the market's turning point. The question of whether XRP can not only recover $2, but also hold above it and rise higher, is raised by the price stabilizing just below this threshold following months of downward pressure.

From a technical standpoint, things are mixed but getting better. The 100 and 200 EMAs overhead serve as obvious resistance, as XRP continues to trade below major moving averages. In other words, the general trend is still negative. However, compression has replaced free fall as the short-term structure.

The price is no longer rapidly declining, which is a prerequisite for any attempt at recovery, and selling momentum has slowed. The $2 level is more significant as a pivot for sentiment and liquidity than as a numerical value. Reclaiming it would force short-term bears to reconsider and render the most recent lower-low structure invalid.

On the other hand, failing there would validate $2 as resistance and maintain XRP's defensive range-bound stance. Cautious optimism is supported by momentum indicators. Rather than rolling into oversold conditions, RSI is holding in neutral territory, indicating that XRP is not being aggressively distributed at current prices.

The volume has stabilized as well. If broader conditions cooperate, there is no indication of panic-selling, which allows the market to try a push higher. Risk positioning is the crucial question for investors. Are they currently in a good place? In a relative sense, yes, but under certain restrictions.

Compared to chasing strength, higher XRP near $2 offers a more obvious invalidation point. The likelihood of a move toward the $2.15-$2.30 range significantly rises if the price can close firmly above $2 and hold it for several sessions.

That region is in line with moving average resistance and previous breakdown levels. Downside risk will return to the $1.80-$1.85 area, where buyers previously intervened, if $2 fails.

Ethereum is ready

After weeks of erratic price movement, Ethereum is exhibiting distinct indications of stabilization and an early recovery. ETH has begun to print higher lows and regain short-term momentum after several defensive bounces from the $2,800 support area. Ethereum appears to be back on a bullish track, at least in the near-term structure, despite the fact that the overall trend is still improving.

Buyers are now intervening more quickly on pullbacks, as the price moves steadily toward important resistance zones. This shift matters. Rallies used to be aggressively sold, but that dynamic has weakened. Sellers are losing control because Ethereum is no longer crashing after small rejections. Instead of speculative spikes, volume continues to support gradual upside.

This moving average is acting as the primary gatekeeper for continuation after capping prices several times during the decline. Accelerated upside momentum becomes possible if a structural trend shift is confirmed by a clean break and holds above the 50 EMA. If that breakout occurs, Ethereum may accelerate toward the $3,300-$3,450 range, where stronger resistance and longer-term averages converge.

The bullish argument is reinforced by RSI behavior. Momentum has lifted out of weak territory without entering overbought conditions, which is typically where sustainable recoveries begin. Ethereum is regaining strength rather than overheating. As long as buyers remain engaged, the asset has room to move.

Risk still exists. If the 50 EMA is not broken, ETH will likely return to consolidation, with $2,800 once again acting as the primary downside buffer. A decisive loss of that level would invalidate the current bullish setup and shift the focus back to defense.

For now, Ethereum is doing what it needs to do. It is maintaining support, printing higher lows and applying steady pressure on resistance. The market is not booming, but it is productive. If the 50 EMA gives way, Ethereum could transition from recovery into a faster-moving advance. Until then, the trend is improving and that alone puts ETH back on course.

Bitcoin's fight with pressure

Bitcoin is about to enter a pivotal stage, where unresolved bearish pressure and short-term recovery hopes collide. Bitcoin is currently trying to regain momentum from the high-$80,000 range following a steep sell-off and subsequent stabilization. Although the price is no longer falling, a trend reversal is still far from confirmed.

How Bitcoin responds to the approaching conflict with the 26 and 50 EMAs will determine what happens next. From a structural perspective, buyers may be defending higher lows, as Bitcoin has maintained a rising short-term trendline. This is a positive development and often signals the early stages of a recovery attempt.

That said, the move remains fragile. Both the 26 and 50 EMAs are sloping downward and acting as dynamic resistance. They remain above the price, placing bulls under immediate pressure. The 26 EMA typically reacts faster to momentum shifts, while the 50 EMA often determines whether a rebound is merely a relief rally or the beginning of something more durable.

If Bitcoin is rejected at these levels, the price would likely rotate back toward the $86,000-$87,000 support range. A clean break above both moving averages, however, would significantly improve the outlook for recovery.

Momentum indicators suggest cautious improvement. RSI has rebounded from lower levels and is holding in neutral territory, indicating that selling pressure has eased. Volume also favors stabilization rather than distribution, showing hesitation instead of active liquidation.

Looking ahead, Bitcoin’s recovery potential remains intact but conditional. The next upside target lies between $94,000 and $96,000 if Bitcoin can reclaim the 26 EMA and sustain movement above the 50 EMA. That zone aligns with prior consolidation and represents the next logical checkpoint for bulls.

Failure to break these averages would likely keep Bitcoin range-bound and vulnerable to renewed downside. This is not an environment for excessive optimism or fear. Bitcoin is at a crossroads: either it reclaims key trend indicators and confirms strength, or it validates that the broader correction is still in control. The resolution of this setup will shape Bitcoin’s trajectory in the weeks ahead.