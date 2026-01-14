Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Volume Absolutely Exploded, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Best Setup in Top-10, Bitcoin $100,000 Fuel Received

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite the relatively calm performance on the market, assets like Ethereum, Bitcoin and even Shiba Inu are quitely gaining momentum and background for a proper reversal that might happen way sooner than we could've anticipated.

Ethereum volume is surging

Ethereum recently printed one of the strongest volume spikes in weeks but the price hardly changed. That seems counterintuitive at first glance. Large volume is thought to indicate large price movement. In actuality this type of divergence is not only typical but frequently provides more insight than a clear breakout.

The 50 and 100 EMAs continue to serve as overhead resistance and ETH is still stuck below important moving averages on the chart. The broader structure is not a proven trend reversal but rather an attempt at recovery within a larger corrective phase. The price is steadily rising from local lows but it is doing so cautiously and without rash continuation.

In the meantime there has been a significant increase in volume indicating strong involvement rather than directional conviction. The important point is that activity, not intent, is measured by volume. This kind of volume explosion typically indicates significant two-sided trading.

Neither party is yet in complete control as buyers aggressively absorb supply and sellers unload into bids. This is typical absorption behavior. Large players are active but they are maintaining price containment by building positions rather than chasing higher prices. This explains why in spite of the increase in traded volume ETH isn't surging.

At extremes volume spikes are far more significant than in the middle of a range. Currently Ethereum is not breaking above significant resistance rather it is sitting below it. High volume frequently indicates distribution or accumulation rather than expansion in these zones. Volume by itself won't cause ETH to move vertically until it clears and stays above important resistance levels.

Shiba Inu's dominance

Shiba Inu is assembling one of the cleanest technical setups available at the moment. SHIB is demonstrating control in contrast to the majority of large-cap and meme assets that are either chopping sideways without any structure or remaining stuck under strong resistance.

Control not exhilaration or fear. After a protracted decline SHIB recently made a strong comeback off a clearly defined local support zone on the daily chart. Alongside that bounce there was a noticeable increase in volume indicating genuine participation as opposed to a flimsy algorithmic rise. More significantly rather than immediately moving back the price was able to recover short-term moving averages and stabilize above them.

That is important behavior. It demonstrates that buyers are not only probing but also defending levels. The overall structure indicates that SHIB is moving from pure downward momentum to a bullish basing phase. After the bounce the asset is no longer printing aggressive lower lows and volatility is decreasing.

Stronger recoveries usually begin at this point–not during the initial spike but after the price shows it can sustain itself. Recovering from oversold territory and trending upward without reaching overheated levels the RSI validates this change. That is not careless but constructive.

Relative strength is what distinguishes SHIB from the rest of the market. SHIB is already making an effort to move above its short-term trend lines while Ethereum and Bitcoin are still having difficulty regaining important mid-term levels. Although this does not imply immediate gains it does indicate that SHIB is well-positioned to benefit if overall market conditions improve.

Referring to this as price dominance does not imply that SHIB will moon tomorrow. This indicates that the assets risk-to-reward technical profile is currently among the best. Upside levels are evident and quantifiable support is well-defined and downside is becoming more constrained. Longer-term participants and traders specifically seek out that type of setup.

Bitcoin's momentum recovers

The potential growth of Bitcoin. At this point in the cycle Bitcoin is doing precisely what it needed to do–reset momentum without disrupting structure. BTC has now printed a clean bounce off the 26-day EMA, a level that typically serves as a trend validator during bullish market phases following a sharp corrective move.

This is a signal that the market has been waiting for not just an arbitrary technical detail. The decline reduced volatility cooled momentum indicators and eliminated late longs. More significantly the price maintained the rising structure on the daily chart and never lost macro support. The rebound from the 26 EMA shows that buyers are still in charge and prepared to intervene before further harm is done.

Weak markets usually don't experience this kind of response. The move is supported by the volume behavior. While recovery candles indicate greater participation, selling pressure has obviously decreased in comparison to the prior leg down. This indicates that distribution is probably done for the time being. Just above important technical levels the market shifted from panic-driven selling to accumulation.

Additionally RSI has reset into a neutral-to-bullish zone which provides ample opportunity for further growth without going into overheated territory. This is significant because parabolic runs typically begin after resets like this one rather than from overbought territory. There is now structural room for Bitcoin to grow. From a wider angle this increase supports the notion that Bitcoin is still in a bullish phase.

Support from the 26 EMA indicates that the trend is continuing rather than coming to an end. The path toward $100,000 becomes realistic rather than speculative if price is able to recover the mid-range resistance and hold above it.

This does not imply that Bitcoin will rise in a single candle. There is still a chance of consolidation and slight declines. However the technical groundwork for a robust upward move is now established. The structure is still intact, the fuel has been delivered and momentum is rebuilding.