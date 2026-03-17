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    Top Tier Crypto Platforms Crush Broader Market in Trust

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 19:39
    The top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges are rapidly outpacing the broader market in trust and compliance, creating a massive 20-point "governance gap" between the industry elite and lower-ranked platforms.
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    Top Tier Crypto Platforms Crush Broader Market in Trust
    Cover image via U.Today
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    The cryptocurrency exchange landscape is undergoing a massive change.

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    According to the newly released Q1 2026 Kaiko Exchange Ranking, the industry's highest-rated platforms are actively pulling away from the broader market, driven not just by trading volume, but by an overwhelming dominance in governance, security, and institutional trust.

    The current leaders 

    The latest Kaiko report confirms that the upper echelon of crypto trading is becoming increasingly exclusive.

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    Crypto.com retained its top position with an impressive overall score of 85. The platform widened its lead through comprehensive upgrades, boasting a massive Business score of 95 (supported by its 400+ cryptocurrency roster) and achieving a perfect 100 in Security.

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    The highest-rated "AA Tier" is currently dominated by Crypto.com, Bitstamp by Robinhood, Kraken, Coinbase, OKX, and Gemini.

    The Q1 data reveals that robust regulatory compliance is the ultimate dividing line between elite venues and the rest of the pack.

    The top 10 exchanges boast an average Governance score of 67, sitting a full 20 points above the broader market average of 47.

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    Gemini currently leads the entire industry in Governance with a score of 82. Institutional-grade safeguards are no longer a luxury; they are a prerequisite. Crypto.com, Kraken, and OKX all achieved perfect 100 scores in the Security category.

    This focus on compliance is crucial as the market approaches the July 2026 deadline for the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework in Europe. The six AA-rated platforms hold an impressive average Governance score of 73, positioning them to easily absorb this impending regulatory tightening.

    #Crypto Exchange
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