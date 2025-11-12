AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Market Rebounds: Peter Brandt Reveals Secret Hands Driving Prices

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 15:46
    Veteran trader Peter Brandt sheds light on market trends as well as potential drivers, with Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market recovering after an earlier drop.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Rebounds: Peter Brandt Reveals Secret Hands Driving Prices
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto markets are attempting a rebound after a sharp drop on Tuesday. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has now recovered above $105,000 after dropping to a low of $102,422 in the past day; Ethereum has risen 1.33% in the past day. Aster and Canton were up over 12% in this time frame; Bitcoin Cash, Algorand and a handful of tokens in the top 100 were posting gains between 2% and 3%.

    As traders await what comes next, veteran trader Peter Brandt, in a recent tweet, sheds light on market trends and their key drivers. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Liquidation Imbalance Hits 5,999% as Price Eyes Rebound
    Morning Crypto Report: Goodbye to $2 XRP? Bollinger Bands Say Yes, Bitcoin Faces Brutal 400% Liquidation Imbalance, Satoshi-Era Whale Exits BTC With $1.5 Billion
    Ripple Issues Fresh Scam Warning: What XRP Holders Should Know
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Bulls Get Blocked, No $4,000 for Ethereum (ETH) Now, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fakeout End Multi-Trillion Rally?

    Brandt noted that, as a general rule, a market is stronger when it goes up on offers, particularly in a base building period or early in an advance. He further added that markets that advance on offers show the secret hands of whales.

    Whales are holders who hold a large quantity of a particular asset, with Brandt implying that a market surge that coincides with an increase in offers might be driven by this class of holders.

    What's next?

    Investors are optimistic after the Senate passed a bill on Monday to fund the federal government through January and end the longest shutdown in history, which lasted over 40 days.

    The shutdown has delayed the release of key economic data from the Consumer Price Index to the Producer Price Index and the nonfarm payroll reports. Investors are looking ahead to see when those delayed reports will be released.

    The trend of whale accumulation is seen across the market for various assets; according to CryptoQuant, Binance has seen a spike in Bitcoin withdrawals, marking one of the largest increases of such transactions in 2025.

    A similar trend is also reported for Ethereum, with its supply on Binance falling to lows last seen in May. Outflows from exchanges often suggest long-term accumulation by holders, as they move their coins to cold wallets.

    #Peter Brandt #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 15:41
    XRP Liquidation Imbalance Hits 5,999% as Price Eyes Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 13:57
    Ledger CTO: Quantum Computer Unlikely to Break Bitcoin In Near Term
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX on Base, to Accelerate Development of the First Integrated Orderbooks
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 15:46
    Crypto Market Rebounds: Peter Brandt Reveals Secret Hands Driving Prices
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 15:41
    XRP Liquidation Imbalance Hits 5,999% as Price Eyes Rebound
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 13:57
    Ledger CTO: Quantum Computer Unlikely to Break Bitcoin In Near Term
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all