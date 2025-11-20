Crypto Market Prediction: It's Not Over for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Can Solana (SOL) Avoid Death Cross? Ethereum (ETH) Price Crash Canceled Here

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Despite the market narratives’ attempt to bury Shiba Inu under the recent price action, it is not finished, and the same goes for ETH and SOL; the narrative has not changed, but stabilization is certainly there. Unfortunately, the potential for the growth is not even close here.

Shiba Inu cannot generate

The first clear indication that sellers have lost the momentum they had earlier in November is that the chart still displays a functional higher-low structure. It is evident that the unrelenting bearish volatility that drove SHIB into the $0.000008 area has slowed. The market is no longer generating the aggressive breakdowns that typically precede deeper capitulation, the candles are getting smaller and the volume is thinning out.

That alone indicates the end of the panic phase, but it does not ensure a complete reversal. Shiba Inus are also accustomed to this level. Throughout the year, the price spent extended periods of time between $0.000008 and $0.000009, and every significant bounce that SHIB produced in 2024 and 2025 began roughly in this same range. In other words, rather than treating this area as a catastrophic breakdown level, the asset has historically treated it as a natural equilibrium point.

Investors may believe that the current quotation is a disaster if they have not looked at the chart. Anyone who has done so is aware that this is a typical aspect of SHIB’s long-term price pattern. The higher-low formation indicates that buyers are starting to take in supply rather than allowing the market to fall freely. This change in behavior frequently occurs before a correction phase, during which the price attempts to retest the levels lost during the prior decline and reclaims short-term moving averages.

Advertisement

SHIB now has the breathing room it needs to try such a move since volatility has stabilized. The market may move into a gradual but steady recovery trend if momentum keeps cooling and volume even slightly increases on good days. None of this indicates that Shiba Inu is going to take off. It simply indicates that the asset is still fighting.

Ethereum calms down

After weeks of intense selling, Ethereum is exhibiting the first significant indication of stabilization: a distinctly higher low on the daily chart.

This is the first structural indication that bearish momentum is waning on a market that has been suffocating due to generalized fear and accelerated liquidations. While Bitcoin continued to decline, ETH did not reach a new low, which already indicates that the sell-side pressure is lessening. The higher low is located slightly above the $2,900-$3,000 range, which served as a demand pocket earlier in the year and has a history of attracting buyers back when an asset is oversold.

The market is no longer in a forced-selling phase since the RSI has recovered from deep-oversold territory. Market makers are beginning to accumulate rather than chase the market downward when the RSI resets in this manner, while the price forms a higher low, typically indicating that sellers are finally exhausting their positions.

Volume attests to this change. The most recent candles show much lower volume, indicating that the crash phase is slowing down even though the breakdown from $3,500 caused panic-selling. The market is drifting into a phase of consolidation rather than racing to sell off ETH. Reversals usually start out quietly, slowly and without much fanfare.

Whether ETH can regain the 50-day and 100-day moving averages will determine what happens next. They will serve as resistance on the initial bounce because they are above the current price. A clear break above $3,300-$3,400 would verify that the higher low is a real pivot point rather than merely noise. At that point, a return to $3,700 or even $4,000 becomes a reasonable midterm goal.

Solana ready for death cross

The chart clearly shows why traders abruptly began discussing a possible death cross, as Solana is hovering in a dangerous area.

The 50-day EMA is moving quickly in the direction of the 200-day EMA, and if the price does not stabilize soon, the two moving averages will collide, producing one of the most obvious bearish signals in technical analysis. However, what Solana does now will determine whether this cross truly occurs and, more importantly, whether it matters.

EMAs are lagging indicators, which is the first thing that must be made clear. Instead of forecasting a trend, they validate the past. EMAs follow price free-falls with a delay, and a death cross is frequently caused by that delayed catch-up. Thus, Solana does not require a large-scale demonstration to avoid it. All that is needed is stabilization, ideally in the current range of $139 to $145.

The EMAs will flatten out and lose momentum toward crossing if the price consolidates rather than carrying on the sell-off. A post-correction drift is what Solana is currently going through. The volume is thinning, the candles are getting smaller and the intraday volatility is much more controlled than it was during the dramatic breakdown, all of which indicate that the impulsive selling has clearly slowed.

However, the cross becomes nearly certain if the price drops even further. Even though the move itself is historical rather than predictive, traders will interpret it as a bearish confirmation once it occurs.

As a result, there is a feedback loop whereby the signal encourages more short-biased sentiment, which drives down prices. Here, stability is more important than strength for Solana’s destiny.