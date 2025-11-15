Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprise Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Will Fight for $3,000, Bitcoin (BTC) Sinks in $1,300,000,000 Bloodbath

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The market got shaken up, with more than $1.3 billion worth of derivatives liquidated on the market, which can turn the correction we saw previously into a prolonged downtrend that will end all hopes for a recovery.

Dogecoin can fight back

Even though overall market sentiment is still uncertain, Dogecoin has been subtly building a structure that might pave the way for an unexpected comeback. For weeks, the meme coin has been under intense pressure, falling into oversold territory and trading below all major moving averages. However, DOGE has refused to malfunction, as many had anticipated, in spite of the technical flaw. Rather, it is building a base around the $0.16-$0.17 region, which served as support during several midcycle consolidations in the past.

This type of behavior is frequently disregarded. Sellers lose momentum when an asset stabilizes instead of collapsing. That pattern is consistent with DOGE’s recent price action. Immediate wicks and higher-than-average absorption have followed each decline into the lower range, indicating that spot buyers and long-term holders are stealthily intervening.

DOGE is more likely to move toward the $0.18-$0.19 band if it can hold the $0.16 region and continue its current consolidation without breaking down.

Advertisement

This would be consistent with the falling moving averages' underside retest, particularly the 50-day and 100-day MAs, which are currently sitting just above as dynamic resistance.

Ethereum's dive

Ethereum has reached a crucial stage in its market structure, and the $3,000 support zone is already, clearly, the next big battleground. ETH has now reached oversold conditions on the daily RSI after weeks of consistent decline — something that has not happened since earlier this year. In the past, when Ethereum reached this stage of momentum exhaustion, the market usually responded with either a significant breakdown or a decisive rebound. There is no longer much space for slow drift.

It is clear from the chart why this level is important. The 50-day, 100-day and, most crucially, 200-day moving averages were all clearly below ETH. Losing the 200-day is never insignificant. It denotes the transition from a healthy correction to the initial phase of a possible trend break. The true test, however, is currently at $3,000, where Ethereum previously consolidated prior to its July breakout. The market is keeping a close eye on it because it is both a technical and psychological level.

However, the alternative is equally obvious. The next liquidity pocket is located closer to $2,800-$2,750 if Ethereum is unable to maintain the $3,000 area, particularly during periods of high volume. The market would be forced into a complete retracement of the late-summer rally if it fell into that zone, which would indicate a deeper reset and probably shake out weak longs.

Bitcoin falls back

The market has been defending the psychological line of $100,000 for months, but Bitcoin has finally fallen below it after the surge of liquidation imbalance on the market. The implications are already changing sentiment throughout the whole cryptocurrency scene. The breakdown was not unexpected. Since the $126,000 peak, Bitcoin has been in a distinctly declining structure, consistently failing to recover its major moving averages.

However, losing $100,000 is not the same. It signifies a change from a controlled correction to a more comprehensive reevaluation of the potential nature of the upcoming macro phase. Traders rush to unwind leveraged positions, and volatility spikes and volume jumps are the typical immediate reactions. The RSI has fallen into the high 30s, indicating a stressed but not technically oversold market.

However, it is not a meltdown. The move is being driven by the spot market rather than cascading liquidations. This is a crucial distinction because it allows for a more hygienic recovery after the panic passes.

In terms of structure, Bitcoin is currently situated close to a support cluster that extends from $96,000 to $92,000. Similar zones have historically served as launching pads for midcycle corrections in Bitcoin, so there is no reason to rule out a recovery from this point on. Even though the short-term ascending structure that was established earlier in November has been broken, a recovery attempt is still legitimate.

In the upcoming sessions, Bitcoin may retest the 200-day moving average at $105,000 if buyers hold onto the $94,000-$96,000 range and spot demand keeps absorbing sells. The psychological aura of six-figure Bitcoin has vanished, at least for the time being, but the larger market reality cannot be avoided.