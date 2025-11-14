Advertisement
    Elon Musk Breaks Internet With Shiba Inu Video, Here's How Dogecoin and SHIB Meme Coins React

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 13:49
    Elon Musk’s unexpected Shiba video pushed Dogecoin, SHIB and Floki back into focus as traders paused to interpret why the Tesla founder decided to drop it without any context.
    Elon Musk Breaks Internet With Shiba Inu Video, Here's How Dogecoin and SHIB Meme Coins React
    Elon Musk, the eccentric billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX, dropped a late-night Shiba Inu clip — a short AI-generated video of the dog wandering through a narrow corridor with a small banjo strapped across its paws — and, as expected, it immediately flooded every crypto feed, because anything remotely connected to Musk and dogs tends to dominate the discussion even when the market itself has zero interest in responding to it.

    Dogecoin, usually the first to show any trace of Musk-related influence, did not even blink this time: the price stayed pinned near the $0.158 area and kept moving along the same intraday trajectory it had been following for hours, with no bounce, no interruption, no volume shift, nothing that would suggest the clip mattered to traders who were already dealing with a general cooldown across the meme sector. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) was no different — the token sat around $0.000009, drifted lower and showed no candle that could reasonably be linked to anything appearing on Musk’s timeline, which is a big contrast to the reflexive behaviour it displayed in the past.

    What about FLOKI meme coin?

    FLOKI, which is what Musk named his own Shiba Inu dog eventually, matched the pattern with early weakness, a routine touch of the intraday low and a mild recovery that tracked the broader small-cap flow rather than any external catalyst, confirming that the Shiba video functioned strictly as entertainment and not as a market input.

    Thus, even though the video dominated feeds for a while and sparked the usual round of reactions, none of it showed up in the market, and the meme-coin names kept following the same direction they were already moving in before Musk posted it.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu #SHIB
