Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hit by 10,250% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds $420 Million in 24 Hours, Binance Founder CZ Reacts to Bitcoin Below $100,000

The cryptocurrency market enters the weekend in one of those uncomfortable setups where nothing collapses outright but everything feels heavier than yesterday, especially after a round of $1.11 billion liquidations across majors like BTC and ETH.

Liquidity never recovered after the midweek sell-off, derivatives stayed overloaded, and by Friday morning, most charts were just reflecting forced positioning rather than any fresh narrative or directional conviction.

XRP prints 800% liquidation imbalance

XRP’s liquidation sheet is the cleanest snapshot of what went wrong over the last 24 hours. CoinGlass shows $24.46 million in long liquidations versus $3.04 million on shorts over 24 hours, an 800% imbalance that basically tells you longs piled in at the worst possible time and got erased in one sweep.

Price action matches the wipeout. XRP kept sliding into the low $2.28-$2.30 pocket, and every micro-bounce into $2.32-$2.33 was sold immediately. The market printed a staircase of lower highs across the intraday frames, showing zero appetite to fight the selling or absorb the liquidations.

Heatmaps confirm the structure: the entire 24-hour cluster for XRP is green on the long side and barely registers anything meaningful for shorts. This was not organic distribution; it was leverage getting pulled out of the system, and the chart simply followed the metrics.

If the market stays soft, XRP may have to test the liquidity shelf under $2.27 because that zone has not been tapped yet and traders do not like unfinished business at the end of the week.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) down $420 million in 24 hours: What’s going on?

SHIB delivered one of the most brutal percentage moves of the day, dropping about $420 million in market cap — $5.8 billion to $5.4 billion — in a clean 24-hour sweep. No separate catalyst, no isolated drama, just a simple chain reaction: Bitcoin fell below $100,000, majors flushed leverage and SHIB did what SHIB does in those moments, which is to follow the pressure without trying to resist it.

The chart shows the asset sliding into the $0.000009 pocket, spending time under the band before pushing back toward $0.0000092, but the lack of volume tells you straight away that it was not driven by accumulation; it was the market bouncing after a forced unwind.

Liquidity on SHIB stays concentrated in a narrow $0.00000900-$0.00000930 corridor. To break out of it, the market either needs a fresh liquidation spike or a new batch of buyers, and neither factor is visible yet. With BTC still in corrective mode, SHIB remains tied to larger market flows rather than any internal trend.

Binance founder reacts as Bitcoin loses $100,000

Bitcoin’s slip under $100,000 triggered another round of speculative decoding around CZ’s posts. BTC trades around $96,600-$97,300 after failing to hold the morning bounce.

According to CoinGlass, the long-side liquidation stack for BTC hit $472.45 million over 24 hours, against just $37.51 million on shorts. CZ then posted: "Every dip, some people think it’s the end of time. Time continues."

The market instantly turned it into another puzzle. Because this keeps happening:

In March, BTC slid to $84,000. CZ mentions his manuscript hitting 114,000 words. A month later, Bitcoin punched through $114,000.

On Nov. 8, with BTC near $103,000, he says the draft is now 97,000 words and 300 pages. Days later Bitcoin is trading around $97,000.

With 114,000 and 97,000 both aligning with later price prints, half of Crypto Twitter now wants to know if 300 is a reference to a future BTC target of $300,000.

Is CZ doing it intentionally? Nobody knows. But his posts always land right before or right after a visible market inflection, which keeps traders locked on to the numbers he drops, regardless of whether they are random or not.

Every dip, some people think it's the end of time.



Time continues. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) November 14, 2025

From a structural standpoint, BTC now sits one layer above the key liquidity zone at $95,500-$96,000. If long-side selling continues at the current pace, the market will likely probe that area before any recovery run is attempted.

Crypto market outlook

The week wraps with the crypto still digesting yesterday’s unwind, leverage still misaligned and buyers refusing to step in at these levels. With BTC stuck under six digits and altcoins trading on defensive autopilot, the tone going into the weekend remains cautious.