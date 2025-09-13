'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

David Lawrence Ramsey III, an American radio personality (The Ramsey Show), financial commentator and the founder of Ramsey Solutions, has slammed cryptocurrency, saying that it may be more legitimate in the future but not now.

He also admitted that crypto is a currency, but a digital one, speaking not of Bitcoin or Ethereum but crypto in general. However, his take on crypto is rather mixed as he puts gambling, commodities, crypto and fiat currencies in the same pot when talking about it.

Dave Ramsey: Bitcoin is dumber than crap



He’s washed, has clearly only done extremely limited research on $BTC and is hurting his audience with this advice



Hate to see it pic.twitter.com/dmLdn7dvX6 — Discover Crypto (@DiscoverCrypto_) September 12, 2025

"Crypto is commodity and currency"

In a video excerpt published by the @DiscoverCrypto_ X account, David Ramsey is speaking during a recent Ramsey Show and is answering questions from the co-host about his take on crypto.

Advertisement

His take on cryptocurrency in general seems rather mixed, since while he believes it to be a digital currency, he still refers to it as a gambling tool and a fetish.

While answering questions by his co-host, Ramsey said that he does not believe crypto to be a proven investment, since he considers it a commodity, like gold or oil. He pointed out that he does not buy oil rigs either. Ramsey said, "It’s not gonna be a proven investment, because it’s a commodity. Commodities are never a proven investment."

"Dumber than crap"

He said he does not do much gambling when asked about buying crypto. He then stated that crypto is a currency and he prefers not to invest in that, like he does not invest in the Japanese yen or the Deutsche Mark (now Germany and the whole EU uses the euro). According to Ramsey, fiat currencies have a long track record, but crypto is also a digital currency with a short track record. In the future, he admitted, crypto may become more legitimate when it gets a longer track record.

But so far, “it is just all the cool kids doing stupid stuff.” He likened investing in crypto to investing in emus — fancy Australian birds — rather than in cattle, which in the past was considered a great investment. Also, people want to look cool, so they are losing money on it, Ramsey stated, calling crypto a fetish.

He concluded his anti-crypto tirade by saying that crypto is “dumber than crap.”