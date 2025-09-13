Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 13/09/2025 - 20:00
    Radio celebrity and financial commentator Dave Ramsey has lambasted crypto
    Advertisement
    'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    David Lawrence Ramsey III, an American radio personality (The Ramsey Show), financial commentator and the founder of Ramsey Solutions, has slammed cryptocurrency, saying that it may be more legitimate in the future but not now.

    He also admitted that crypto is a currency, but a digital one, speaking not of Bitcoin or Ethereum but crypto in general. However, his take on crypto is rather mixed as he puts gambling, commodities, crypto and fiat currencies in the same pot when talking about it.

    "Crypto is commodity and currency"

    In a video excerpt published by the @DiscoverCrypto_ X account, David Ramsey is speaking during a recent Ramsey Show and is answering questions from the co-host about his take on crypto.

    Advertisement

    His take on cryptocurrency in general seems rather mixed, since while he believes it to be a digital currency, he still refers to it as a gambling tool and a fetish.

    HOT Stories
    'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey
    XRP OI Soars Stunning 8.6% as Price Goes Parabolic
    Critical Shibarium Chainlink Update Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Vitalik Buterin Reacts to Crucial ChatGPT Security Warning

    While answering questions by his co-host, Ramsey said that he does not believe crypto to be a proven investment, since he considers it a commodity, like gold or oil. He pointed out that he does not buy oil rigs either. Ramsey said, "It’s not gonna be a proven investment, because it’s a commodity. Commodities are never a proven investment."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/13/2025 - 11:02
    Binance's CZ Names Key Reason Why Banks Should Adopt BNB as Binance Coin Hits New ATH
    ByYuri Molchan

    "Dumber than crap"

    He said he does not do much gambling when asked about buying crypto. He then stated that crypto is a currency and he prefers not to invest in that, like he does not invest in the Japanese yen or the Deutsche Mark (now Germany and the whole EU uses the euro). According to Ramsey, fiat currencies have a long track record, but crypto is also a digital currency with a short track record. In the future, he admitted, crypto may become more legitimate when it gets a longer track record.

    But so far, “it is just all the cool kids doing stupid stuff.” He likened investing in crypto to investing in emus — fancy Australian birds — rather than in cattle, which in the past was considered a great investment. Also, people want to look cool, so they are losing money on it, Ramsey stated, calling crypto a fetish.

    He concluded his anti-crypto tirade by saying that crypto is “dumber than crap.”

    #Cryptocurrency #Gold
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 13, 2025 - 15:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Sep 13, 2025 - 15:48
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 13, 2025 - 20:00
    'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 13, 2025 - 15:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 13
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 13, 2025 - 15:48
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 13
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all