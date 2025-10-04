AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Exchanges Almost Out of Bitcoin: VanEck's Matthew Sigel

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 4/10/2025 - 14:39
    Massive Bitcoin supply crunch in days, Matthew Sigel teases what to expect
    Advertisement
    Crypto Exchanges Almost Out of Bitcoin: VanEck's Matthew Sigel
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin is on a bullish comeback move as the coin has gained 11.61% in the last seven days, as it inches closer to its all-time high (ATH) of $124,457. Amid this positive move, Matthew Sigel, VanEck’s head of Digital Asset Research, has dropped another bullish update.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin self-custody moves tighten liquidity

    According to Sigel, crypto exchanges appear to be experiencing declining reserves. In his post on X, Sigel stated that if the trend continues, at the start of business on Oct. 6, there might be a shortage of Bitcoin across the various exchanges.

    He opined that it might be good thinking to acquire some Bitcoin before a shortage hits. However, a user immediately countered VanEck’s executive by noting that such a scarcity narrative has been making the rounds in the past four years.

    Sigel’s reply is instructive as he insists that a scarcity was in play. "Well, I only got the calls from the exchanges today. I told them we aren't selling," he wrote.

    This comment suggests that large holders and institutions like VanEck are being contacted to supply exchanges with Bitcoin. If this is true, it implies that there could be a supply shock with demand staying higher than supply.

    It indicates that many Bitcoin holders have moved their coins off exchanges into self-custody, typically reducing liquidity. Such a scenario is a perfect condition to further drive Bitcoin prices higher.

    As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $122,179.35, which represents a 1.52% increase in the last 24 hours. The flagship coin, which earlier hit an intraday peak of $123,944.70, is currently just 1.89% away from flipping its ATH.

    The price surge has kept trading volume up by 1.12% at $73.51 billion within the same time frame. The uptick in activity suggests that the "Uptober" momentum is gaining ground.

    Institutional bets signal new Bitcoin price peak

    Worth mentioning is that the Bitcoin market looks ready to push the coin to a new ATH as investors have committed $45.3 billion in open interest on the asset. This extreme leverage move indicates that market participants are anticipating further highs from the leading cryptocurrency.

    Meanwhile, Geoff Kendrick, Standard Chartered analyst, believes the coin has potential to hit $200,000 by the end of 2025. Kendrick drew a positive correlation between Bitcoin and U.S. Treasury term premiums, which are on the rise as a result of the government shutdown.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Ledger: Ripple Exec Reveals Institutional Playbook
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 14:14
    Tether CEO Ardoino Teases Trillions of Wallets With This Release
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 14:39
    Crypto Exchanges Almost Out of Bitcoin: VanEck's Matthew Sigel
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Ledger: Ripple Exec Reveals Institutional Playbook
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 14:14
    Tether CEO Ardoino Teases Trillions of Wallets With This Release
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all