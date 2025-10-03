AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $200,000 by End of 2025, Standard Chartered Predicts

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 16:34
    Standard Chartered has predicted that the Bitcoin price will hit $200,000 soon
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $200,000 by End of 2025, Standard Chartered Predicts
    Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick has predicted that the price of Bitcoin is going to reach $200,000 by the end of the year. 

    He also sees the bellwether coin topping the $135,000 mark in the near futures. 

    Aiming for new ATH

    The prediction comes as Bitcoin continues its relentless "Uptober" surge that has been mainly driven by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Samsung Galaxy Users to Get Free Coinbase One Subscription
    $14.7 Billion Bitcoin Longs at Risk as Price Holds $120,000, Ripple Reveals XRP Privacy Roadmap, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 11% October Rally: Morning Crypto Market Report
    Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?

    At press time, it is trading within striking distance of a new record high at $123,646. 

    BTC/USD via TradingView

    The cryptocurrency's current record high of $124,517 was logged on Aug. 14 on Bitsamp. 

    Standard Chartered believes that a prolonged shutdown will be bullish for Bitcoin. 

    Kendrick has noted that Bitcoin has a positive correlation with U.S. Treasury term premiums, which represent the extra yield that comes with holding longer-term bonds. They are currently on the rise due to significant uncertainty caused by the U.S. government shutdown. 

    Polymarket odds

    According to Polymarket bettors, Bitcoin currently has a 7% chance of surpassing $200,000. At the same time, the odds of Bitcoin surpassing $135,000 as early as this October currently stand at 32%.

    Meanwhile, there is also a 5% chance of Bitcoin dropping back below $100,000 this October. 

