    Crypto Exchange Bybit Welcomes Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam to Strategy Session in Dubai

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 12:35
    Bybit, world's second largest crypto exchange by trading volume and user count, gains recognition in Vietnam
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, welcomed Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, H.E. Nguyen Hoa Binh, for an official working session in Dubai. During the session, the prospects of digital assets adoption in Vietnam were discussed.

    Bybit welcomes H.E. Nguyen Hoa Binh, Vietnam's Permanent Deputy PM in Dubai

    According to the official statement by its team, Bybit, a top-tier centralized cryptocurrency exchange, and its leaders — Ben Zhou, cofounder and CEO, Helen Liu, co-CEO, and Yonghui Tan, CFO — had a meeting with Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam H.E. Nguyen Hoa Binh.

    The joint working session took part in Dubai. The summit is set to underscore the company's growing presence in Asia Pacific and in Vietnam, its flagship fintech hub.

    The event follows a series of recent collaborations, including a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Da Nang People’s Committee and the country’s regulatory sandbox initiative to support the development of its digital asset ecosystem.

    Ben Zhou, cofounder and CEO of Bybit, is excited by the opportunity to discuss the company's strategy in Vietnam and the country's digital assets adoption progress:

    Vietnam is one of the most dynamic markets in the world when it comes to digital assets, and we are honored to support the country’s vision for a safe, transparent, and innovative ecosystem. Meeting with H.E. Nguyen Hoa Binh reaffirms Bybit’s role as a trusted partner to Vietnam, and we remain fully committed to contributing our global expertise to help shape the country’s digital future.

    During the discussion, the Deputy Prime Minister congratulated Bybit on its rapid global growth and success, emphasizing Vietnam’s priority to establish a pilot legal framework for digital assets as part of its broader strategy to foster innovation and build an International Financial Center. 

    He expressed confidence in Bybit’s role as a trusted partner and encouraged the company to continue accompanying Vietnam on this important journey.

    Bybit's audience exceeds 2.5 million users in Vietnam

    Bybit highlighted its strong commitment to Vietnam, where it serves more than 2.5 million users — representing approximately 15% of the country’s digital asset market. 

    The company reaffirmed its readiness to support the development of Vietnam’s digital asset legal framework, share international best practices and regulatory expertise, as well as to contribute to training and developing skilled talent for the nation’s blockchain ecosystem.

    All recent milestones outlined Bybit’s commitment to supporting Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable growth in the digital economy, Helen Liu, co-CEO of Bybit, added in a comment.

